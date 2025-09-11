Spencer Cox's Relationship Status Changed Alongside His Political Career The governor of Utah was re-elected in 2024, meaning that he will be seated in his position for another four years. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 11 2025, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Attempting to build a successful political career while balancing a loving family life can be very difficult. Busy schedules, constant stress, and the need to keep a positive public image can get in the way for couples. However, there are a few couples that make their political careers work while building a successful private life. It might be tricky to accomplish, but it's not impossible.

Over the course of the last few years, Spencer Cox has climbed the political ladder until he became the governor of Utah in 2021. Gaining power is one thing, but taking care of a romantic relationship while working most of the time is another. Nevertheless, it was possible for the politician to fall in love. Is Spencer married? Here's what we know about the relationship status of the Republican governor of Utah.

Is Spencer Cox married?

According to Fox 13, Spencer is married to Abby Cox. The information was revealed in an official statement that was launched back when the politician was elected as the governor. The couple was happy to tackle their new responsibilities with the state.

Abby and Spencer met back when they were teenagers. The couple got married after the politician returned from a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico. Before he could tie the knot, Spencer had to dedicate some time to his commitment with his faith. In the end the governor was able to marry the love of his life after a couple of years of dating Abby.

Does Spencer Cox have any kids?

Yes, the aforementioned FOX 13 report claims that Spencer and Abby are the parents of four kids. The children light up the politician's days with their unpredictable games and cute ideas. The happy family lives together in Fairview, Utah. According to the official website connected to Spencer, the names of his children are Gavin, Kaleb, Adam, and Emma Kate. The ages of the youngest members of the family weren't disclosed.

