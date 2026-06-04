New Beginnings! Russell Wilson Reportedly Inks CBS Sports Analyst Deal
On June 3, 2026, Russell took to X to announce his retirement
There's no disputing that Russell Wilson’s legacy in the NFL is cemented. The 37-year-old is a recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, a Super Bowl champion, and has broken various records throughout his career. Not to mention, he’s been winning off the field, with his gorgeous family and wife, singer and entrepreneur Ciara.
Although the last few years of Russell’s career in the NFL have been riddled with controversy, his love of the game has never wavered. In fact, he has received offers to join other teams in the league. However, Russell seems to be looking for a change, and his latest move signifies that he’s thinking ahead.
Is Russell Wilson’s CBS Sports analyst deal final?
Russell is trading in his cleats for a fresh suit and a studio chair. According to the NFL via Ian Rappaport, the quarterback has finalized his deal with CBS Sports. This follows Russell being offered a team backup quarterback position.
The outlet shares that Russell is set to be an analyst for the CBS Sports Sunday pregame show. ESPN shares that Russell will be replacing Matt Ryan, since he decided to return to the Atlanta Falcons organization as the organization’s president.
At this time, it’s unclear how long Russell’s deal spans with the network. However, since reports share that Russell has stated that he is retiring from football, anything is possible.
In case you've been out of the loop, on June 3, 2026, Russell took to X to announce his retirement with a tribute video.
Keep in mind, before signing this deal, the New York Jets approached the quarterback in hopes of signing him as a backup for Geno Smith. So, it’s clear that there is still an interest in him being part of a team, just not in a front-facing role.
Russell Wilson’s net worth is on the incline.
Although the details of Russell’s CBS Sports deal are limited, it’s clear that his net worth will be heavily impacted. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the outlet shares that Russell has accumulated a net worth of $185 million. This figure combines his work as an NFL player and various brand partnerships and deals birthed from his athleticism.
The site shares that Russell earned a salary of $22 million yearly. Additionally, he is said to bring in a $48.5 million as an NFL player, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks of all time.
Russell Wilson
NFL player, sports analyst
Net worth: $185 million
Russell Wilson is an American football player and sports analyst known for being one of the best quarterbacks of all time.
Birthdate: Nov. 29, 1988
Birthname: Russell Carrington Wilson
Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio
Father: Harrison Benjamin Wilson III
Mother: Tammy Wilson
Children: Two daughters born in 2017 and 2023 and two sons born in 2014 and 2020
Education: University of Wisconsin
Over the years, he has acquired hefty deals with various teams, including a four-year contract extension at $87.6 million with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. And of course, as the years passed, his deal was renegotiated, which led him to increase his extensions and bonuses.
So, now that his career as an analyst is a thing, fans can expect his net worth to blossom.
Congratulations Russell!