New Beginnings! Russell Wilson Reportedly Inks CBS Sports Analyst Deal On June 3, 2026, Russell took to X to announce his retirement By Distractify Staff Published June 4 2026, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There's no disputing that Russell Wilson’s legacy in the NFL is cemented. The 37-year-old is a recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, a Super Bowl champion, and has broken various records throughout his career. Not to mention, he’s been winning off the field, with his gorgeous family and wife, singer and entrepreneur Ciara.

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Although the last few years of Russell’s career in the NFL have been riddled with controversy, his love of the game has never wavered. In fact, he has received offers to join other teams in the league. However, Russell seems to be looking for a change, and his latest move signifies that he’s thinking ahead.

Source: MEGA

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Is Russell Wilson’s CBS Sports analyst deal final?

Russell is trading in his cleats for a fresh suit and a studio chair. According to the NFL via Ian Rappaport, the quarterback has finalized his deal with CBS Sports. This follows Russell being offered a team backup quarterback position.

The outlet shares that Russell is set to be an analyst for the CBS Sports Sunday pregame show. ESPN shares that Russell will be replacing Matt Ryan, since he decided to return to the Atlanta Falcons organization as the organization’s president.

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At this time, it’s unclear how long Russell’s deal spans with the network. However, since reports share that Russell has stated that he is retiring from football, anything is possible. In case you've been out of the loop, on June 3, 2026, Russell took to X to announce his retirement with a tribute video.

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Keep in mind, before signing this deal, the New York Jets approached the quarterback in hopes of signing him as a backup for Geno Smith. So, it’s clear that there is still an interest in him being part of a team, just not in a front-facing role.

Russell Wilson announces he is joining CBS Sports after 14 NFL seasons.



Super Bowl XLVIII Champion

2x NFC Champion

10x Pro Bowls

2020 WPMOY

46,966 passing yards (16th all time) pic.twitter.com/gUmOCDAROP — NFL (@NFL) June 3, 2026

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Russell Wilson’s net worth is on the incline.

Although the details of Russell’s CBS Sports deal are limited, it’s clear that his net worth will be heavily impacted. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the outlet shares that Russell has accumulated a net worth of $185 million. This figure combines his work as an NFL player and various brand partnerships and deals birthed from his athleticism.

The site shares that Russell earned a salary of $22 million yearly. Additionally, he is said to bring in a $48.5 million as an NFL player, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks of all time.

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Russell Wilson NFL player, sports analyst Net worth: $185 million Russell Wilson is an American football player and sports analyst known for being one of the best quarterbacks of all time. Birthdate: Nov. 29, 1988 Birthname: Russell Carrington Wilson Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio Father: Harrison Benjamin Wilson III Mother: Tammy Wilson Children: Two daughters born in 2017 and 2023 and two sons born in 2014 and 2020 Education: University of Wisconsin