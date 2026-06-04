Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL

New Beginnings! Russell Wilson Reportedly Inks CBS Sports Analyst Deal

On June 3, 2026, Russell took to X to announce his retirement

Distractify Staff - Author
By

Published June 4 2026, 1:09 p.m. ET

Did Russell Wilson Finalize His CBS Sports Analyst Deal?
Source: MEGA

There's no disputing that Russell Wilson’s legacy in the NFL is cemented. The 37-year-old is a recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, a Super Bowl champion, and has broken various records throughout his career. Not to mention, he’s been winning off the field, with his gorgeous family and wife, singer and entrepreneur Ciara.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the last few years of Russell’s career in the NFL have been riddled with controversy, his love of the game has never wavered. In fact, he has received offers to join other teams in the league. However, Russell seems to be looking for a change, and his latest move signifies that he’s thinking ahead.

Russell Wilson
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Is Russell Wilson’s CBS Sports analyst deal final?

Russell is trading in his cleats for a fresh suit and a studio chair. According to the NFL via Ian Rappaport, the quarterback has finalized his deal with CBS Sports. This follows Russell being offered a team backup quarterback position.

The outlet shares that Russell is set to be an analyst for the CBS Sports Sunday pregame show. ESPN shares that Russell will be replacing Matt Ryan, since he decided to return to the Atlanta Falcons organization as the organization’s president.

Article continues below advertisement

At this time, it’s unclear how long Russell’s deal spans with the network. However, since reports share that Russell has stated that he is retiring from football, anything is possible.

In case you've been out of the loop, on June 3, 2026, Russell took to X to announce his retirement with a tribute video.

Article continues below advertisement

Keep in mind, before signing this deal, the New York Jets approached the quarterback in hopes of signing him as a backup for Geno Smith. So, it’s clear that there is still an interest in him being part of a team, just not in a front-facing role.

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Wilson’s net worth is on the incline.

Although the details of Russell’s CBS Sports deal are limited, it’s clear that his net worth will be heavily impacted. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the outlet shares that Russell has accumulated a net worth of $185 million. This figure combines his work as an NFL player and various brand partnerships and deals birthed from his athleticism.

The site shares that Russell earned a salary of $22 million yearly. Additionally, he is said to bring in a $48.5 million as an NFL player, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks of all time.

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Wilson

NFL player, sports analyst

Net worth: $185 million

Russell Wilson is an American football player and sports analyst known for being one of the best quarterbacks of all time.

Birthdate: Nov. 29, 1988

Birthname: Russell Carrington Wilson

Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio

Father: Harrison Benjamin Wilson III

Mother: Tammy Wilson

Children: Two daughters born in 2017 and 2023 and two sons born in 2014 and 2020

Education: University of Wisconsin

Over the years, he has acquired hefty deals with various teams, including a four-year contract extension at $87.6 million with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. And of course, as the years passed, his deal was renegotiated, which led him to increase his extensions and bonuses.

So, now that his career as an analyst is a thing, fans can expect his net worth to blossom.

Congratulations Russell!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Who Are Russell Wilson’s Parents? All About the Football Star’s Mom and Dad

Russell Wilson and Ciara's Relationship Timeline Makes Us Believe in Love

Russell Wilson Was Married to His High School Sweetheart Before He and Ciara Became Our Relationship Goals

Latest NFL News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2026 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.