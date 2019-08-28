Cassidy Mceown Has Got to Be Our Favorite 'Rust Valley Restorer'

If you dig vintage cars and are endeared by white guys in dreads, Netflix's algorithm has the perfect show for you. It's called Rust Valley Restorers, and centers around Mike Hall and his British Columbian company, Rust Bros.

"The Rust Bros is our name because we always buy rust and we love junk," Mike says of his company, whose goal is to restore cars "that the average person can afford." He's amassed a cast of characters to help him out, but who is Cassidy, the only girl in the Rust Valley? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Source: Instagram

Cassidy Mceown, 17, is a favorite among Rust Valley Restorers viewers. Fans of car shows, restoration shows, and HGTV-type content are going to feel right at home in the automotive niche that Rust Valley Restorers provides. After the series' recent drop on Netflix, fans are taking to social media to express their love for the show.

"Never really been into cars but there is something about watching a car go from nothing to an absolute beast that is so appealing, plus a great cast of characters building them," one user wrote on Twitter. "Just started Rust Valley Restorers," added another.

"And ohhhh I am loving it so far. Seeing the cars from wrecks and rust to gorgeous beauties is just fabulous [sic]," the Twitter user added. "Plus, I am loving Cassidy!" Cassidy Mceown arrived on Episode 2 as an apprentice to help out the Rust Bros, who are ambitiously attempting to restore the massive lot of cars Mike once hoarded.

"I come from a family of gearheads," Cassidy says when we meet her. "I've been working on cars since I was just a little girl, so this was a great job to get. It's amazing that I even got this job. Classic cars are so different, you see them driving down the street and you're in awe, right? And that's why I love them."

Source: Facebook

Despite the fact that she adores cars, we watch on the show as she tries to get her driver's license — Cassidy's third time attempting to pass the test. The fact that a car aficionado can't pass her driver's test alone is reason enough to become a huge fan of this girl.

"Mama tried to raise a lady but daddy won," she writes on her often-humorous Instagram page, where she goes by Genie. Over on Facebook, which seems to be Cassidy's only other social media presence, she says she studied to be an auto collision repair technician at Okanagan College.

In fact, this North Carolina native seems to have relocated to British Columbia a few years ago, and lives and works out of Rust Valley. While her Facebook profile says she's single, she looks to have a cute boyfriend who also enjoys vintage cars and fashion.