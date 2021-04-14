Logo
Home > Entertainment
Ruth Madoff
Source: NBC

Ruth Madoff Is Currently Living a Quiet Life Away From the Social Scene

By

Apr. 14 2021, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

As the saying goes, crime does not pay. The world was stunned to find out that financial investor Bernie Madoff was involved in the largest Ponzi scheme in December 2008. As a result, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison while having to give up most of his family’s fortune. 

Article continues below advertisement

Many have been wondering about his wife, Ruth Madoff, especially since Madoff passed away on April 14, 2021 while serving time for his crimes. There was tons of chatter around Ruth's alleged involvement, but she was never prosecuted for any crime. And now that the dust has somewhat settled, people have become even more interested in what she’s up to. Keep reading to get the scoop.

Ruth Madoff has been cooperating with trustees to help recoup money for her husband’s victims.

It’s tough being linked to a swindler. And while Ruth has always claimed that she was innocent of any involvement in the Ponzi scheme, there are many people who are still unsure. 

Article continues below advertisement
ruth madoff
Source: CBS

After all, many think that there is no way you can be married to someone for so long and not know what they’ve been up to. Plus, she was working as a bookkeeper for him, according to Page Six

Article continues below advertisement

But she still hasn’t allowed the rumors and speculation to get in her way of doing the right thing. According to CNBC, Ruth settled with trustee Irving Picard to recoup money for former investors. 

Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

The outlet shares that Ruth agreed to pay $250,000 in cash and give up $344,000 worth of trusts for two of her grandchildren.

While it may seem like a crushing blow to her finances, it’s reported that prosecutors came to an agreement with the Madoff family post-Bernie’s imprisonment that allowed federal marshals to sell their assets, while permitting Ruth Madoff to keep $2.5 million.

Since then, she has been living a quiet life far away from her lavish Upper East Side apartment. Page Six revealed that she is currently resides in Connecticut, after briefly living in Boca Raton, Fla. 

Article continues below advertisement
andrew madoff
Source: NBC

Madoff’s sons Andrew and Mark have passed away.

Many people argue that the stress of Madoff’s imprisonment took a toll on his sons, Andrew and Mark, and ultimately led to their deaths. 

Both Andrew and Mark worked as business managers for their father’s business, and their attachment to the company led people to believe that they had been involved in their father's crimes. However, they claim they had nothing to do with them.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, Andrew wanted to tell his side of the story in a book that was set to detail the moment when he learned about his parents' attempted suicide and when his father admitted his crimes to the family, but the book was never released.

catherine andrew and ruth
Source: NBC
Article continues below advertisement

Fox Business reports that Mark died by suicide in December 2010, which many people believe to have been purely out of guilt. He left behind a wife, Stephanie Madoff Mack, and children, per the outlet. 

Unfortunately, Andrew also passed away in September 2014 from cancer, leaving behind his fianceé and children. 

Despite having lost her children and husband, Ruth continues to proclaim her innocence.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

These Are The Pettiest Venmo Charges People Say They've Ever Received

It's Not Over Yet — Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Still Facing Federal Tax Evasion Charges

Lou Pearlman Was Behind the Longest-Running Ponzi Scheme in the U.S.

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.