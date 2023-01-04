Bernie Madoff's Brother Spent a Decade in Prison — Where Is He Now?

Madoff's sister wasn't the only member of his family who suffered in the aftermath of his criminal enterprise unraveling. Both of his sons died after their father was arrested, one by suicide on the second anniversary of his arrest, and the other when his cancer reoccurred.

“One way to think of this is the scandal and everything that happened killed my brother very quickly. And it’s killing me slowly,” Andrew Madoff, Madoff's younger son told People prior to his death from cancer in 2014.