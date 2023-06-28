Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Former NFL Player Ryan Mallett Died at 35 Years Old — Here's What Happened What was Ryan Mallett’s cause of death? The former NFL player passed away suddenly at 35 years old on June 27, 2023, in Destin, Fla. By Jamie Lerner Jun. 28 2023, Published 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@RazorbackFB

It’s always sad when someone we’re familiar with passes away, but it’s especially sad when they’re only 35 years old. On June 27, 2023, the death of former NFL player Ryan Mallett was announced. He was on vacation with his new girlfriend, Madison Carter, at the time of his death, which was mourned by athletes and organizations across the USA.

News of his death was first announced by Deltaplex News, a local news source for the Destin, Fla. area. While his reported cause of death is drowning, fans and friends are still curious about what exactly happened to him and how he could have drowned.

Ryan Mallett’s cause of death was drowning in a rip current on the west coast of Florida.

On the afternoon of June 27, Ryan and several others were swimming along the Panama City Beach in Destin, Fla. when they got caught up in a rip current. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Ryan’s passing on their Facebook page as well as further details of what happened.

“First responders were called to the beach behind 775 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin around 2:12 p.m.,” they wrote. “A group of people in the water near the second sandbar had reportedly been struggling to make their way back to shore. One of the individuals, an adult male [Mallet], went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out. Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken but the man was pronounced deceased at the Destin Emergency Room.”

Tough one to swallow. Thoughts are with the family. #RIPRyanMallet pic.twitter.com/iDfTvtyFnh — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 27, 2023

While nine to 12 other people were allegedly caught up in the rip current, everyone else was able to safely get out of the water to a sandbar. Rip currents are “relatively small-scale surf-zone currents” that trap water between the beach and another feature to turn the waves into a “river-like channel moving away from the shore at high speed,” according to the National Weather Service.

Over the past two decades, there have been over 191 deaths attributed to rip currents in the Alabama and Florida panhandle coast, which is more than tornadoes, lightning, tropical weather systems, and flooding combined. Ryan was 6’6” and a former NFL player, which just goes to show how dangerous these rip currents can be.

Ryan had a girlfriend at the time of his death and is being mourned by many.

Despite his pro-football career and retirement as the White Hall Head Football Coach, Ryan’s life wasn’t always so peachy. In 2019, he was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Arkansas, his home state. He also married Tiffany Seeley, who is known as Tiffany Uncensored on OnlyFans, in 2020. Divorce filings show that their marriage lasted just four months.

But on June 1, 2023, Ryan announced his relationship with Madison Carter on Facebook, and later shared a picture of the two of them with the caption, “Appreciation post for my DR/driver/nurse Madison Carter.” He also started coaching with the White Hill School District in 2022, so a new era of his life was just beginning.

The school district shared their condolences on their live feed. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett,” they wrote. “Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”

I lost my best friend today. Someone who has stuck by my side since we were just kids. The most competitive, hard headed, fun loving person I ever met. Nothing prepares you for this. I was lucky to have him for as long as I did. Rest in Love One-Five. We love you. pic.twitter.com/u8GQ86rl2m — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) June 28, 2023

The Arkansas Razorback Football account and New England Patriots shared their own statements in response to Ryan’s passing. Most notably, Ryan’s lifelong friend, MLB Red Sox player and analyst, Will Middlebrooks, wrote: “I lost my best friend today. Someone who has stuck by my side since we were just kids. The most competitive, hard-headed, fun-loving person I ever met. Nothing prepares you for this. I was lucky to have him for as long as I did. Rest in Love One-Five. We love you.