WNBA Player Sabrina Ionescu Tied the Knot With a Fellow Athlete — All About Her Husband In a birthday tribute to her "other half," Sabrina described Hroniss as a "sweet, kind, and tequila-loving husband." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 21 2024, 4:34 p.m. ET

WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu claimed her first championship in 2024, thrusting her into the spotlight and sparking more interest in her personal life. Born in December 1997 and raised in California to immigrant parents, she played for the University of Oregon and was selected in the 2020 WNBA Draft to join the New York Liberty. This came after she won a second John R. Wooden Award for being the most outstanding women's college basketball player, according to her Olympic bio.

While we could go on and on about Sabrina's notable moments in basketball, there's another interest people want more information on: Is Sabrina married? The 2024 WNBA champion is actually married to Hroniss Grasu, who is also a professional athlete. Here’s everything to know about Sabrina's marriage to Hroniss and a few interesting tidbits about him.

Sabrina Ionescu married Hroniss Grasu in March 2024.

Sabrina shared the news of her wedding on March 13, 2024, via Instagram, just three days after she and Hroniss said "I do." It was a magical moment for the couple, not only because they were bound by a commitment formed by love but also because they are "best friends," according to the WNBA player's heartfelt post.

She captioned their wedding photo, "The day I got to marry my best friend, my other half. The best day of my life. I love you, always and forever." How sweet!

Sabrina and Hroniss got engaged in January 2023, and it was nothing short of a fairytale! Hroniss set the scene for his proposal with dozens of flickering candles, some arranged in a heart shape and others surrounding an elegant display of white roses.

Of course, they had to celebrate this milestone in their relationship with a "big fat Romanian engagement party," as Sabrina described on Instagram.

Sabrina Ionescu's husband was an offensive lineman for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hroniss, born in 1991, stands at six-foot-three and weighs 300 pounds, giving him the ideal build for an NFL player. He attended the University of Oregon and was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL draft.

Throughout his career, he's played for several teams, most recently the Raiders. In 2022, he signed a one-year contract with them for $1,035,000, followed by a $1,080,000 deal in 2023, according to Spotrac. As of 2024, Hroniss is currently a free agent, ready for his next opportunity.

Sabrina’s husband has also played for the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. He even had a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins when he stepped in while Jake Brendel was placed on injured reserve.

Hroniss is Sabrina Ionescu's No. 1 fan!

If you take a look around the sidelines at Sabrina's games, you're likely to spot Hroniss, who some have apparently mistaken for David Beckham (and we can sort of see the resemblance!) cheering on his basketball star! Check out the photos above that Sabrina shared on her Instagram, featuring her biggest supporter.