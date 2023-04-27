Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Instagram | @vilvequis3 $32 Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Order Made with Generic White Bread Leaves Customer Stunned A Popeyes customer was shocked to see that employees made her chicken sandwich white white bread instead of its standard burn. By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 27 2023, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Remember when everyone and their mother was going nuts trying to get Popeyes' chicken sandwiches? So much so that workers were having mental breakdowns trying to fulfill all of the customer orders that wouldn't stop rolling into their stores and customers were freaking out about not being able to get one?

Article continues below advertisement

Well, the insanity around these sandwiches has subsided and they're no longer seen as some "gotta try before you die" food item: just a yummy sandwich that you could get in a drive-thru at a popular chain.

But one customer's Popeyes chicken sandwich experience was less than stellar as the location she visited must've ran out of the buns they usually sandwich the fried chicken breast in.

Article continues below advertisement

In case you've never seen what Popeyes' chicken sandwich is supposed to look like, here's what the brand usually sells to its customers:

Article continues below advertisement

Instagram user @vlivequis3 was shocked to see that her sandwich, upon removing it from her package, was made with two slices of white bread. Here's what she ended up with instead of the aforementioned photo:

Article continues below advertisement

While this kind of concession could probably be understandable during the original hype of the menu item due to limited supplies of ingredients spurred on by the fervor of folks ransacking stores to get their hands on one, today, it seems like a bit of a tougher pill to swallow.

She writes in a text overlay of the video: "'I'm too hungry to even go back and get a refund .. 32 for this b---!!!" The Instagram user says in the video: "Popeyes on f---- 31st...y'all got me...let me see the rest of these chicken sandwiches."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @vilvequis3

She looks into the Popeye's bag while holding the chicken sandwich between the two pieces of white bread. "They got me f----- up."

Article continues below advertisement

Different users on the platform had varying thoughts on her white bread chicken sandwich. There were some who didn't think it was that big of a deal: "Take it back?… the bread look soft… chicken fried right. I know that corner piece gone take you out"

Source: Instagram | @vilvequis3

Article continues below advertisement

Even @vilvequis3 seemed to resign herself to the idea that she was going to make the sandwich situation ultimately work out: "Betta throw some hot sauce on the Bad Boy & Call it a day"

There were some who thought that it actually ended up looking better than the original one that the franchise sells: "Why that look better then the original tho" While someone else had a similar question: "Why that look good"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @vilvequis3

But there were others who worried about the structural integrity of the white bread sandwich: "That s--- about to be stuck to the roof of her mouth"

Article continues below advertisement

And there were others who thought that if they Popeyes was going to serve it up to her on some slices of bread that looked like they could be purchased at any deli or grocery store, the least that they could do is toast it up a bit: "Could’ve at least toasted the bread"