Sal Vulcano Said He Was Unaware of Audio Used in His TikTok Post Promoting Comedy Tour "At first I thought I was hacked, but no, no, not at all."

If Sal Vulcano from the TruTV prank show Impractical Jokers came on your TikTok feed in an apology video and you wrote it off as another joke, it's actually the real deal. He accidentally found himself at the center of controversy on TikTok when an offensive audio was used as the backdrop to a post on his account for his 2026 comedy tour called the "Everything's Fine Tour."

Sal came out to apologize for the audio that was automatically applied to the post, which was just a photo of the tour dates for his show. Because his social media team did not assign a specific audio or song to go along with his tour poster, TikTok automatically chose one, as it does. And the offending audio caused plenty of Sal's fans to take pause.

Sal Vulcano responded to his audio controversy on TikTok.

Sal explains in his video about the controversy that there was a "racially charged" trending audio that was automatically assigned to the post without his knowledge or the knowledge of his social media team. He took down the post, but not before other users quickly took screen recordings and re-shared the offending post.

The audio that was apparently automatically put on the original video of Sal's tour dates was of controversial conservative content creator Nick Fuentes. In the audio clip, Nick targets women, Black people, and Jewish individuals. He uses "b---h" to describe women and calls Black people the n-word while nonchalantly saying, in reference to the different groups of people's behavior, "It's what they do."

In Sal's follow-up video to explain what happened, he says, "TikTok took it upon themselves to connect that to my tour poster, which is unfortunate. So, at first, I thought I was hacked, but no, no, not at all. I don't know why they will allow something like that to trend and then actually assign it to people's videos."

Sal then tells others to "be on the lookout" for something similar happening to them. He points out how being at the center of this controversy could have lasting effects on his reputation because of something he had no control over. Most of the fans in the comments under the video shared that they understand the issue, though.

What does Tonka Jahari mean with Sal Vulcano?

While some of Sal's devoted fans commented on his follow-up video to share that they 100 percent believe him, others took the opportunity to bring out one of the long-standing Impractical Jokers inside jokes with Sal's would-be alter ego name, Tonka Jahari. As part of a "Try Not to Laugh" challenge between Sal and his co-stars, he used the fake name and ordered an entire pizza to eat by himself in a waiting room in front of them, in an attempt to get them to laugh.