'Growing Up Hip Hop' Star Sam Mattick's Future Behind Bars Is Still Uncertain

Although WeTV’s Growing Up Hip Hop focuses on the personal and professional lives of select hip-hop royalty offspring, the show is known to be a drama fest. Over its past seven seasons, fans have witnessed family squabbles, catty girl drama, and nasty rumors tear down friendships.

Avid GUHH viewers would also agree that Sam Mattick, the now-husband of Egypt Criss, is frequently at the center of the drama. While Sam is known to rub folks the wrong way — from being rumored to leech off of Egypt to starting issues with various cast members —it appears that he has bigger problems these days. Folks that have been keeping up with the show know that Sam may find himself behind bars due to a brawl. So, how long is Sam Mattick’s jail sentence? Here’s everything we know.

Sam Mattick's jail sentence reveals he could spend over a decade in prison.

Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time. In the Season 6 trailer of GUHH, Sam shared details about his legal troubles. "They're trying to hit me with 10 to 15 years,” Sam said. The trailer also sheds light on Sam “going through hard times” as he explains his possible fate to Egypt and her mom Sandra "Pepa" Denton.

Interestingly, Season 7 is now in full swing, and there appears to be no change in Sam’s fate. Since the legal system is notorious for not moving swiftly, there’s no telling if or when Sam will have his day in court. Additionally, there have been no reports of prosecutors striking any type of deal with Sam. For those that have been out of the loop, Sam was charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, per Urban Belle.

Sam got involved in a club brawl after he jumped into a fight where his friend was allegedly being attacked. Egypt decided to enter into the altercation as well, although she wasn’t charged in connection to the incident.

Treach believes that Sam Mattick may not be able to take care of Egypt and their unborn child.

GUHH fans are already aware that Sam is the father of two children from previous relationships. Now, Sam is expecting his third child with Egypt. Although Egypt and Sam have received support from Egypt’s parents Treach and Pepa, Treach has recently voiced his concerns about Sam’s ability to properly take care of Egypt and the new baby.

In the Season 7 premiere of GUHH, Treach decided to talk with Sam at a jewelry store about the reservations he has regarding his relationship with Egypt. “We have a lot of things we spoke about and now it’s a different scenario because a baby is on the way,” Treach says to Sam.”So it’s a whole different concern for me now. ”You know I never stepped in between you and Egypt at all. She loves you, you love her.

Treach continued, “Once you get into a situation where you're taking steps further, it's none of my business. As I said, as long as she’s safe and everything else. You always tell me that she’s happy. But the thing is… how many kids do you have?” After Sam explains that he has two children with one on the way with Egypt, Treach explains that this is a “ new level of grown man s–t.”

#GUHH I am glad Treach sat down, spoke to Sam about stepping up and providing for his wife and kids. I don’t know how any grown, able bodied person can feel comfortable not making money. 🤷🏾‍♀️ Especially, when you have kids or a kid. Shout out to Treach for speaking up! — Aye Yo Jo33 (@Aye_Yo_Jo33) January 26, 2023

Lol. Sooo NOW Treach is concerned about Sam and his bs?! The time to speak up was, say, when you found out how they met, when he centered his bisexuality at the engagement party…idk, any time BEFORE the wedding?! #growinguphiphop #GUHH pic.twitter.com/BfmdfmftXi — Thick Judge Judy (@Heyyyy_Eon) January 21, 2023

Treach then went on to explain that should anything happen, Egypt and the children are welcome to stay with him, but Sam would have to find his own place to live. “What do you have planned to take care of this situation?” Treach asked Sam. “How are you going to take care of my daughter, your kids, and your new kid that’s coming?

Sam tried to explain that he’s not solely depending on music and that he has things in the works, but Treach wasn’t going for it. “Dreams don’t pay bills,” Treach tells Sam. Sam went on to talk about an upcoming fight, but the gig does not pay. Treach shared his disapproval and shared that while Sam is talented, he should have his ducks in a row to take care of his family.