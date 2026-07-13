Sam Neill’s Life Off Screen Included a Close-Knit Family — Meet His Ex-Wives and Kids "I’ve got a slightly unusual family; it’s more extended than most." By Anna Quintana Published July 13 2026, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

On July 13, 2026, it was reported that Hollywood icon Sam Neill died at the age of 78. The New Zealand actor, best known for his roles in Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders, was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

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"It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia," the statement read. "Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care." As expected, fans are curious about Sam's personal life off-screen, which includes four children.

Source: MEGA Sam Neill and adopted daughter Maiko Spencer

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Sam Neill was married twice before his death.

Sam (born Nigel John Dermot Neill) had a career that spanned five decades. So, it is no surprise that he met his first wife while working on the movie The Final Conflict in 1981. The couple shared a son, Tim, before they split. In 1989, Sam married makeup artist Noriko Watanabe, and they welcomed a daughter named Elena. Sam also adopted Noriko's daughter from her first marriage, Maiko Spencer. However, they divorced in 2017.

"My ex-wife, film make-up artist Noriko Watanabe, and I were married for almost 30 years. Our daughter, Elena, is a Melbourne-based tattooist," he wrote in his memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?. He went on to add, "I am a solitary single man now, and I wonder if that’s a personal failing or just bad luck. I am past my use-by date and would not marry again. These days I’m lucky if I go on the odd date. That suits me well, but it’s also a bit lonely."

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Source: Instagram Sam with ex-girlfriend Laura Tingle.

He also had a three-year relationship with journalist Laura Tingle, who paid tribute to her ex on Instagram, writing, "Sweet Dreams darling Sam." "There were times last year that I could have done with a bit of companionship to see me through my blood cancer treatment," he shared at the time. "Writing Did I Ever Tell You This? made me reflect on how much gratitude I have for people like my mother and the women who’ve been good to me. And some of that is not without regrets."

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Sam put up his first son up for adoption in 1969, but they reconciled after 25 years.

In 1994, Sam reconciled with his first-born son, Andrew, which is placed up for adoption in 1969. "My first son, Andrew, was given up for adoption when he was very small. I was quite small, too – in my early twenties. I didn’t see him for 25 years and then we went looking for each other," he told The Times in 2014. "No one has all the answers on how to be a good parent. I’ve got a slightly unusual family; it’s more extended than most." He was also a very proud grandfather.

Source: Instagram Sam Neill with his grandkids.