"In the Arms of the Angel" Singer Sarah McLachlan Comes out Swinging Over Free Speech

Sarah has been outspoken about her beliefs, especially in recent years.

There was a time when music artists and actors kept their political views separate from their careers. With the exception of some major headline-grabbing issues here and there, most artists did their talking through their work, either their music or their films. But in 2025, stars are expected to clearly state their political beliefs.

Of course, some artists are more willing to do so than others. One artist who isn't afraid to say where she stands is singer and songwriter Sarah McLachlan, responsible for hit '90s songs such as "In the Arms of the Angel," "I Will Remember You," and more. Here's what we know about her political beliefs along with those of other stars who have taken a stand with her, including Jewel Kilcher.



What are Sarah McLachlan's political views?

Sarah's music is heartfelt and focused on the human emotion and experience, so it should be no surprise to most fans that she espouses a humanitarian-first system of political beliefs. In fact, on her Instagram bio, she even refers to herself as a humanitarian.

Sarah, who co-founded the famed Lillith Fair festival, has always been an outspoken supporter of women's rights and human rights in general, speaking with Rolling Stone about her support for women's choice over their bodies in a June 2025 article that focused on her newest album, Better Broken. When asked about her political beliefs, Sarah mused, "I’ve always tried to let my music speak for how I feel. There are a couple of songs on the new album that are very much about what’s going on in the world now."

She added, "I’m way less afraid to be more outspoken about it than I ever have been in the past. The challenge is that I might not be allowed back in the country, so I have to be thoughtful about all of it. I have a daughter in Los Angeles, and I want to be able to visit her, so I’m going to be measured." Sarah appears to lean left, although she avoided giving a label to her beliefs.

Sarah and other stars showed their disapproval of Jimmy Kimmel being taken off air by pulling out of planned performances.

However, the idea that she leans left was cemented by a September 2025 decision that she and singer Jewel Kilcher made following Disney's decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel's show after the late-night host was accused of mocking the death of Charlie Kirk.

Sarah and Jewel opted out of participating in the launch event for a Disney documentary, following Jimmy's suspension, and Daily Beast reports that she made an impassioned speech in favor of free speech and against censorship.

Singer and songwriter Jewel