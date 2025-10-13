Sarah Paulson Shares Details About Her Friendship With Diane Keaton in Resurfaced Interview Diane died on Oct. 11, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 13 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The legendary Diane Keaton died on Oct. 11, 2025, at the age of 79, and as the world mourns the iconic actor, a resurfaced interview with Sarah Paulson sheds light on her friendship with the Annie Hall star. Diane died after an ambulance was called to her home in Los Angeles at approximately 8:00 P.M., and details about her death have not yet been released. "There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness," read a statement to the media, according to People.

Diane had an impressive film career and starred in such films as The Godfather, The First Wive's Club, Something's Gotta Give, Mad Money, Baby Boom, Marvin's Room, Crimes of the Heart, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, and Book Club, just to name a few. The late actor starred in more than 50 movies throughout her career.

Sarah Paulson shares details about her friendship with Diane Keaton in a resurfaced interview.

Sarah Paulson was seen leaving Diane's home in tears on the day of her death, per Us Weekly. The two actors had been friends for many years, and a heartwarming communication between the two friends was shared by a fan on Instagram.

Sarah and Diane sat down with Interview Magazine back in 2021, and the post shared their communication during the chat. "PAULSON: What person, place, or thing makes your heart sing? (You can say me.)," read the post. "KEATON: Of course, Sarah, you make my heart sing. My friends make my heart sing. My kids make my heart sing. But also, Lillet Blanc makes my heart sing. With lots of ice."

The fan page also shared an interview Sarah gave to In Style, where she said that Diane inspired her. The post was captioned, "RIP to the inimitable @diane_keaton, who was a dear friend of @mssarahcatharinepaulson." The two actors met when starring in the 1999 film, The Other Sister.

"She played my mother in a movie, in my first, sort of, studio movie," she recalled. "It was a thrilling experience. She was the most generous, just playful, fun, alive performer, and really taught me the power of beats in a scene, and I was so scared, and she really took me under her wing, and we've been really good friends ever since."

"She's a filmmaker as well," she continued. "She's a fashion icon. She's like an absolute iconoclast. And, you know, I feel very lucky to call her a dear friend. And it's important what she did for me, essentially, by taking me under her wing, was to encourage my individual slant, take, lens through which I see the world. Not necessarily by teaching me how to do it for myself, but by example of doing it herself. And, because I was in her orbit, I got to really learn that at a really young age."