Home > Entertainment Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor’s Relationship Timeline — From First Meeting to Forever Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's relationship is proof that love has no limits. By D.M. Published Sept. 18 2024, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have one of Hollywood’s most adored and unique love stories. The couple, with a nearly 32-year age difference, has proven that love knows no bounds. Sarah and Holland appeared at the 2024 Emmys, where the American Horror Story actor gushed over her girlfriend’s Emmy-nominated role in The Morning Show.

Article continues below advertisement

“Holland has been my absolute rock and has been with me in all of these things for many years and tonight I’m the girl that gets to hold her purse,” Sarah Paulson told E! News. “My nomination was last weekend, she’s the Primetime Emmy nominee, and I feel very honored to be standing here."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Holland did not win the Emmy, which instead went to Elizabeth Debicki. Nonetheless, Holland and Sarah’s love remains strong. Their relationship has been thriving for nearly a decade, with no signs of slowing down. Here’s a look at how their relationship blossomed and continues to thrive.

2005: A First Encounter

Source: Mega

Sarah and Holland’s love story didn’t begin with an immediate spark. The duo first met at a dinner party in 2005, but at the time, both were involved with other people. Despite this, Paulson admits that she was instantly struck by Taylor. It wasn’t until years later that they reconnected and built a romantic connection.

Article continues below advertisement

2015: The Romance begins.

Source: Mega

Ten years after their first meeting, Taylor slid into Paulson’s DMs. Despite their significant age difference – Sarah was in her 40s and Taylor in her 70s – neither of them shied away from pursuing their connection. Paulson later said in interviews that Holland’s message was incredibly bold, which only made her more intrigued. By the end of the year, Sarah and Holland were officially a couple. They made their red carpet debut at the opening of Holland’s play, Ripcord, in New York City.

Sarah has spoken about their non-traditional relationship, admitting that she has always been open to various forms of love. “My choices in romantic partners have not been conventional, and therefore the idea that it is ‘other’ makes it compelling,” she told The New York Times.

Article continues below advertisement

2016: Sarah and Holland go public.

Sarah opened up about her relationship with Holland in a candid interview with The New York Times in March 2016. She said their age gap didn’t matter to her, and she felt lucky to have found Holland. Later that year, Sarah gave a touching shoutout to Holland during her Emmy acceptance speech. As she accepted her award for American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, she made sure to express her love for Holland.

2023: Sarah and Holland’s love is stronger than ever.

Source: Mega