Sasheer Zamata Admitted That She Has a Matching Tattoo With This Celebrity

With the debut of her new show, fans are curious about Sasheer’s personal life and they want to know — is Sasheer Zamata single, or does she have a partner?

In 2014, Sasheer Zamata became the fifth Black female comedian to join the Saturday Night Live cast since the show first aired in 1975, but her time on the show came to an end only three years later. Since leaving SNL, the actress seems to be booked and busy, starring in Woke, The Last OG, and most recently, Home Economics.

Who is former 'SNL' star Sasheer Zamata’s partner?

According to reports, Sasheer Zamata is currently single but not so ready to mingle with potential partners on dating apps. In a previous interview, she explained, “I tried OkCupid years and years ago, and I recognized a few other people from the comedy world on there, and then I just logged off. I was like, ‘This is too weird.’”

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Although Sasheer says she’s open to meeting someone in real life, she doesn’t see herself on any dating apps anytime soon. She added, “I just wanted to meet someone in person. But you know, in this age we’re in, especially in this moment where we can’t really go meet people in person, I can see the need for it.”

“I can see why people get a lot out of it because everything’s moving to our phones. So for some people, it is easier to talk to people through an app. And for them, I hope they get a lot out of it,” she said. Although Sasheer may not be pursuing anyone romantically, she does have an unbreakable bond with her bestie Nicole Byer. In a previous interview with The Undefeated, Sasheer even admitted that the friends once got matching tattoos in Texas.

Article continues below advertisement

She shared, “Well, we have matching tattoos; it says, ‘Goodnight, world.’ And mine is on my calf and hers is on her arm, on her tricep, and we used to say that to each other when we were saying goodbye to each other on the phone.”

Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Sasheer continued, “This is when I lived in New York and she was living in L.A. and we were having a long-distance friendship and we would call each other every day and as we were saying goodbye we would say, ‘Goodnight, world. Goodnight, Nicole.’ And she would say, ‘Goodnight, world. Goodnight, Sasheer.”

Nicole and Sasheer host their Best Friends podcast together, which is only one of the many projects that the power duo have up their sleeves. While Nicole has had her hands full with Season 5 of Nailed It! and the reboot of Wipeout, Sasheer Zamata just made her debut on the new ABC series Home Economics.

Article continues below advertisement