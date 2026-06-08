Who Is Rapper Sauce Walka's Baby Mama, and Why Is She Making Headlines? The pair had a child together in 2023, but their relationship with each other has grown increasingly volatile. By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 8 2026, 8:26 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @sauce_walka102

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of threats of physical violence and emotional abuse. Rapper Sauce Walka is used to making headlines for his music, but lately, his name has been in the media for entirely different reasons. Instead of people wondering about him, they want to know who Sauce Walka's baby mama is.

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See who is the mother of Sauce Walka's youngest child, why her name is circling around Hollywood, and what her ex-boyfriend/baby daddy has to say about it.

Source: Instagram / @sauce_walka102

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Who is Sauce Walka's baby mama?

Sauce Walka's baby mama is none other than influencer Kiley Lossen. The pair had a child together in 2023, but their relationship with each other has grown increasingly volatile, and tensions are still ongoing today.

Now, things have reached such a toxic point that Kiley has released audio that Sauce Walka clearly wanted kept private. In the recording, the rapper threatens fellow musician Drake, saying he'll get Drake "jumped" and "smoked." The recording also includes Sauce Walka clarifying that he "Don't give a f--k what the consequences is."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @_itskiley

The Kiley Lossen / Drake connection, explained.

According to what Kiley told The Shade Room, she and Drake dated in 2024. Many people believe that Drake has "sneak dissed" Sauce Walka in several songs, referencing buying gifts for and financially supporting a woman that Sauce Walka had a child with. It seems those alleged hidden insults were the reason for Sauce Walka's hatred towards his fellow rapper.

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In talking to The Shade Room, Kiley also shared her reason for releasing the audio of Sauce Walka was, "I was tired of being silent. ... The recording was not released for attention, clout, or internet drama. I released it because I reached a point where I felt my voice deserved to be heard."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @theshaderoom

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What is Sauce Walka's net worth?

Kiley took to her own Instagram to caution others that, "The money, the fame, the cars, the jewelry, the designer handbags, the luxury lifestyle, and the image people see on social media can be incredibly deceiving." She alleged that Sauce Walka would buy her gifts to keep her in their toxic relationship.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sauce Walka is worth roughly $500,000. His earnings come from his participation in the rap group Mostheard, being one-half of the rap duo Sauce Twinz, and his own solo music. Sauce Walka also has an independent label called Sauce Factory.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @sauce_walka102

Sauce Walka responded to Kiley's audio release.

In response to Kiley releasing Sauce Walka's threats, the rapper made a song titled "Baby Mama Drama." The lyrics include, "B--ch still mad I don't want her," and "D--n near should've worn a condom."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @sauce_walka102

As for Kiley, she's made it abundantly clear that she's moved on. The influencer shared an Instagram photo of herself and her alleged new boyfriend, podcaster Adam Grandmaison, aka Adam22. Kiley captioned the image with a clear dig at Sauce Walka, "Plot twist, Adam was the upgrade."