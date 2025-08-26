What Is Crumbl Founder Sawyer Hemsley's Net Worth? Here's What We Know After Sawyer revealed that he is gay in an Instagram post, fans are curious about his earnings. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 26 2025, 5:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @sawyerhemsley

Crumbl Cookies' founder Sawyer Hemsley just revealed to the public that he's gay, but all fans want to know is how successful he is. Sawyer shared the news about his sexuality with a post on Instagram on Aug. 25, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

The post included a picture of the cookie founder posing with his adorable dog and shared his "journey of growth and honesty, and one I’ll never stop being grateful for." But what is his net worth?

Source: Sawyer Hemsle

Article continues below advertisement

Here's Crumbl Founder Sawyer Hemsley's net worth — it's pretty sweet.

Sawyer founded Crumbl Cookies back in 2017 with Jason McGowan in Logan, Utah. According to Forbes, he may have since earned a net worth that's quite nice, $2 billion to be precise. The cookie founders reportedly used A/B testing methods to create their oversized milk chocolate chip cookie recipe, and the rest is history.

Sawyer Hemsley Co-founder of Crumbl Cookies Net worth: $2 billion Business partner: Jason McGowan Education: Utah State University - Logan Active since: 2017

Article continues below advertisement

Crumbl Cookies has expanded to 1,071 franchised locations since 2017.

Sawyer's cookie company has expanded over the years and currently has 1,071 franchised locations in Canada and the U.S. Crumbl became popular due to offering customers oversized cookies, such as the nearly 1,000-calorie, 4.25-inch sugar cookie. The company earned $122 million just from franchise royalties in 2023 alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Sawyer's business partner told the outlet that the duo's expectations for Crumbl were low at first. "My expectations were pretty low at the very beginning," said Jason. "We did everything backwards. We got the building first, then we got the equipment—all before we even had our recipe." The company now has 9.8 million followers on TikTok alone, which is more than Dunkin' Donuts, Krispy Kreme, and Starbucks all together.

Article continues below advertisement

Sawyer and Jason are cousins, and the then Utah State University student asked Jason to invest in the company back in 2015. Jason invested $68,000, and the rest is history. “We knew that Utah was very bakery-driven—it's the Mormon culture," said Sawyer. "We have our fair share of vices, but they're not necessarily drugs or alcohol. It’s sugar and soda. We’re used to sharing baked goods with our neighbors."

Article continues below advertisement

The Crumbl Cookie co-founder opened up about his sexuality on Instagram. "Over the past little while, there have been people online trying to define me, twist things, and share conversations in ways that feel harmful. Instead of letting others write my story, I want to share it in my own words," he began, adding that he struggled to "understand and accept" his sexuality due to his upbringing.

"The truth is, over the past few years, I’ve come to understand and accept that I’m gay. It’s taken me a long time to really process this part of myself and even longer to feel comfortable enough to say it out loud," he wrote. "I grew up with values and beliefs that I still deeply love and respect, which made this journey more complicated. But I remain grateful for my foundation, even as I’ve worked to embrace this truth about myself."