Deb Antney Discovered Some of Hip-Hop's Biggest Names — What's Her Net Worth? The 'Deb's House' star has managed Nicki Minaj and her son, Waka Flocka Flame. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Aug. 22 2025, 4:25 p.m. ET

Finding success in the music industry isn’t an easy feat, but prominent talent manager-turned-reality TV darling Debra “Deb” Antney has yet to see her proverbial ceiling. Her influence in the Hip-Hop and R&B space is something she’s become known and respected for. So much so that WeTV gave her her own show, Deb’s House, where she helps rising artists reach heights in their careers they never imagined.

Deb’s star-making qualities have paid off, and she’s not afraid to make sure the people closest to her eat as well. So, what is her net worth? Let’s explore.

What is Deb Antney’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Deb has a net worth of $7 million. Her wealth primarily stems from her career in the music industry as a talent manager and entrepreneur. Deb is the founder and CEO of her talent management firm, Mizay Entertainment, which she created in Atlanta, Ga., per her website. Deb soon gained attention among her peers for her tough love approach and has said some would describe her as a “pit bull in a skirt.”

Through her talent firm, she rose to prominence for her ability to propel hip-hop and pop artists to superstardom, which inspired her mantra, “Changing the game one artist at a time.” Deb is known and respected in the game for launching the early careers of global artists, including Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, OJ Da Juiceman, French Montana, and her son, Waka Flocka Flame.

Deb Antney is an American music manager who has a net worth of $7 million. Deb is an influential American music executive, talent manager, and entrepreneur who made significant contributions to the hip-hop industry. Through her company, Mizay Entertainment, she helped launch and develop the careers of several prominent artists, including Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, French Montana, and OJ Da Juiceman. Birth name: Debra Antney Birthplace: Queens, N.Y. Children: Kayo Redd (1986-2013), Waka Flocka Flame, Wooh Da Kid

Deb also expanded her business endeavors beyond artist management. After Waka’s career expanded with hits like “O Let’s Do It” and “No Hands,” interest was piqued in their family dynamic. In 2013, Deb made her VH1 debut on the Love & Hip Hop: New York spinoff, Chrissy & Mr. Jones. Soon after that appearance, she joined Waka and Waka’s ex-wife, Tammy Rivera, on several seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

LHHATL led Deb to star in and executive produce other reality shows, such as Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, Waka & Tammy: What the Waka, and Deb’s House. In 2013, she launched Be100 Radio, an online radio station for independent artists. Additionally, she is a publisher at Cobalt Publishing. It’s safe to say she keeps a bag in her rotation. Deb also used her blunt approach to launch another lucrative path for herself as a life coach and motivational speaker.

How many kids does Deb Antney have?

Even as a child, Deb displayed a strong business acumen, engaging in activities such as running a lemonade stand, operating a makeshift animal hospital, babysitting, and cleaning businesses. She instilled that same go-getter energy into the best part of her legacy: her three children. In addition to Waka, real name Juaquin James Malphurs, Deb is a mother of two other sons, rapper Wooh Da Kid, born Nyquan Malphurs, and her late son, Kayo Redd, born Coades Scott.

Kayo died in 2013 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was found in his Atlanta home. Deb bravely discussed the tragedy on Love & Hip Hop and in interviews. She also launched the movement No R.I.P., which stands for No Reckless Internet Posting and No Reckless Intentions Period. Her website stated that the movement led Deb to become a main voice in an underprivileged school named Brown Elementary.