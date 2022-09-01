What Is Tammy Rivera's Net Worth? Here's the Scoop on the 'Waka & Tammy' Star
Reality TV shows about real-life celebrity couples are incredibly common in this day and age. That’s probably why Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera signed on to star in their very own reality show back in 2020. Waka & Tammy is currently on its third season, highlighting the good moments and low points of their marriage.
In March 2022, it was reported that the couple had separated after eight years of marriage. But even though they are no longer together, it doesn’t mean they ended on bad terms.
What is Tammy up to in 2022, and where does her net worth stand today in comparison to Waka's? Here’s an update.
What is Tammy Rivera's net worth right now?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tammy has a net worth of $200,000.
Before Waka & Tammy, Tammy appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta from its third season to its seventh. She's also been on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.
And along with being a reality TV star, sh has explored other money-making ventures as well.
Tammy Rivera
Television Personality, Businesswoman, Singer, Fashion Designer
Net worth: $200,000
Tammy Rivera is a reality star, fashion designer, singer, and businesswoman best known for appearing on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.
Birthdate: July 30, 1986
Birthplace: Baltimore, Md.
Birth name: Tammy Rivera
Father: Oscar Rivera
Mother: Ramona Smith
Marriages: Waka Flocka Flame (married 2014; separated 2022)
Children: 1
According to her Instagram bio, where she has more than 7.9 million followers, she launched a skincare line called B’eccare by Tammy Rivera. On the official website, customers can shop for skincare kits worth $200 a piece. In one of the kits, you’ll find daily cleansing face wash, weekly exfoliating face wash, eye cream, and face cream. She notes that her products are used to brighten dark circles, hydrate skin, and fight back against flakiness.
Tammy also mentions T-Rivera Swim & Resort on her Instagram bio. It’s a swimwear brand filled with comfortable products for women who are ready to hit the beach. On the official website, customers can shop for swimsuits, two-pieces, scuba accessories, coverups, resort wear, and more.
Her signature collection is filled with bathing suits that are branded with her logo. Each swimsuit runs for $120 to start. Tammy's signature collection comes in a small variety of colors including metallic gold, mocha brown, metallic silver, black, and white.
The entrepreneur is also a singer — she released an album called "Fate" in 2018.
How does Waka Flocka Flame's net worth compare to Tammy Rivera's net worth?
Waka's current net worth stands at $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His solo career as a rap artist has taken him quite far. He has multiple hit songs under his belt and he’s collaborated with a number of other talented artists over the years. Before Waka made it big in the music industry, he was born in New York and raised in Georgia. Earlier on in life, he thought he wanted to pursue basketball.
It was later that he realized music was his true passion. Waka released his first mixtape in 2008 and his debut album in 2010. His career has been on the up-and-up since then. One of the biggest hip-hop artists Waka has collaborated with during his career happens to be Gucci Mane.