Jack Schlossberg Shares the Kennedy Family Reaction to 'Love Story' "My dad's the most stylish guy I've ever met, so it's funny." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 17 2026, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Ever since the FX series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette premiered in February 2026, everyone has had their share of opinions. While some believe that the series was a very loose interpretation of JFK Jr. and Caroline’s relationship, many believe that some of what was shown is indeed factual.

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It’s always a slippery slope to tell the story of famous figures, especially ones who have died. And when you add the caveat of them being political figures, it ups the ante a bit. So, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the Kennedy family had some trouble digesting the show.

Source: MEGA

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Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, revealed that the family was troubled by the series.

On the April 15, 2026, episode of Next Question With Kate Couric, Jack Schlossberg and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis sat down with the host to discuss the FX series. And naturally, it’s expected that the family was not pleased with how things were shown. In fact, he revealed that the family is not fond of the series.

Katie shared her sentiments that his parents may not have been depicted in the best light. And Jack kept it real about his feelings. He shared that his parents did "nothing but help others," and were "the two nicest, most dignified, private people in the whole world."

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And while he’s currently running for Congress, Jack explained that he wishes that people would give his family their rightful respect, especially where the series is concerned. “My issue is — we have a lot of serious problems facing our country, and my family, we're not just celebrities,” Jack shared. “We're not just icons. These are public servants.”

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However, he did make a point of drawing a parallel between what his Uncle John was doing with his career and what he hopes to accomplish. “I’m glad my uncle John was so cool,” Jack revealed. “It's not surprising that people — once they remember who he was — want to dress like him and be like him. He was awesome. He was a smart, attractive person who cared about politics and tried to blend politics and media in his time, just like I'm trying to do right now with social media and politics and our campaign.”

Jack Schlossberg revealed that he and his mother, Caroline Kennedy, shared a few laughs through certain scenes.

Jack was very open about sharing that he and his family didn't watch the series in its entirety. However, he and his mom, Caroline Kennedy, did watch a few clips, which they found amusing.

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Source: MEGA

“They had my dad dressed up in some plaid outfit,” Jack said. “My dad's the most stylish guy I've ever met, so it's funny.” Additionally, the pair watched a scene featuring his mother.