Go Ahead and Try Not to Relate to These Spot-On Distance Learning Memes

Go Ahead and Try Not to Relate to These Spot-On Distance Learning MemesBy Kate Brierley
With the world turned upside down thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many students have suddenly become homeschooled, parents have suddenly become teachers, and teachers have suddenly become virtual gurus in the making.
We're living in the wild west. And it’s safe to say everyone’s putting their blood, sweat, and (literal) tears into make this whole distance learning thing work, come hell or high water.
Whichever side of the educational tango you’re on, we guarantee you’ll relate to these school appropriate memes. So let's take a lighthearted look at America's educational climate, shall we?
The student struggles are real.
Admit it — you’ve done this. We have too! And there’s really no shame in it (except that your teacher will know exactly what you’re up to).
Try explaining new methods to your parents.
Old habits die hard. Especially when it comes to how your parents learned to do math back in the day. When it comes to new math, it’s almost impossible not to experience frustration on one or both sides, amirite?
Skipping school is (virtually) impossible.
See what we did there? This is one of those “funny because it’s true” and oh-so-timely memes. Attendance still counts if you’re not participating by mic or camera, right?
Ever realize how much you’d miss traditional desks?
Ah, kids — you didn’t realize your back could hurt as though you were four times your current age...until the era of distance learning. Welcome! Keep moving from the couch to the chair to the bed. You can’t outrun the discomfort.
This is no picnic, people.
Wait, students, you thought that was gonna be relaxing? Hahaha. Ha. *Checks emails and task lists and assignments due.* *Cries.*
But educators — we hear you, too.
The countdown is on. If teachers had been counting down the months, weeks, and minutes until sweet, sweet summer before, it was just a drill. Not only are you planning, teaching, and grading, but you’re overcoming technological challenges at every turn. Respect.
And the show must go on.
Yes, there is still more than one subject. There is still homework to be done. Believe it or not, your education still requires hours of your time five days a week.
Those tech problems, though.
Forget teaching and retaining the lessons each day which...you know...still has to happen. Every business day. On both sides, the technology problems are half the battle — maybe more.
Survival skill level = 100.
Whiteboard? Why, no, I left that permanently attached to the wall of my classroom when I was cast out for an indeterminate amount of time. But I do have a shower and some dry erase markers. You teachers are always making it work, making you the real MVPs!
Focus, people. Focus.
“Oh, what’s that? You don’t like your kids being distracted while they’re supposed to be learning? Funny how that works,” thinks every teacher everywhere.
