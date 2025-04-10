Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner Has a Rock Solid Net Worth Thanks to Decades of Success Scott Shriner's net worth is thanks to his membership in Weezer. By Joseph Allen Published April 10 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Unless you're a diehard Weezer fan, you probably didn't know that the band's bass player was a guy named Scott Shriner. Scott has been with the band for decades, but he's in the news now because his wife was shot by police and has now been arrested for attempted murder.

That shocking story has put more attention on Scott than he's faced at any point in his career. Following the news of her arrest, many wanted to know what Scott's overall net worth was. Here's what we know:

What is Scott Shriner's net worth?

Scott first joined Weezer in 2001 and has been the band's longest-serving bassist. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to joining the band and was also part of the backing band for Vanilla Ice for the artist's nu-metal tour. He joined Weezer in 2001 on a provisional basis after Mikey Welsh departed the band for personal reasons and became a permanent member in 2002. His net worth, which stands at $10 million, comes largely from his work with the band in the years since.

Scott Shriner
Musician
Net worth: $10 Million

Scott Shriner is the bassist for the band Weezer, after first joining the group in 2001. He has recorded 12 studio albums with the band and regularly tours with them. Before joining Weezer, he was a touring musician for Vanilla Ice. Most of his net worth comes from the revenue he earned from album sales and tours with Weezer.

Birthdate: July 11, 1965
Birthplace: Toledo, Ohio
Birth Name: Scott Gardner Shriner

Scott's wife was arrested for attempted murder.

Scott's success with Weezer is certainly remarkable in its own right, but his wife, Jillian Shriner, is the one making headlines following news that she was shot by police and arrested in Los Angeles. Jillian was arrested as police were searching for suspects related to a hit-and-run on a nearby freeway. As they tracked one suspect to a backyard, they observed Jillian in her own backyard with a handgun.

Turns out LAPD shot Jillian Lauren, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, yesterday https://t.co/VHYGimj9PF pic.twitter.com/l5DSLg3KCR — People's City Council - Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) April 9, 2025 Source: Twitter/@PplsCityCouncil

Jillian, a bestselling author, was not connected to the hit-and-run but was shot after she refused to drop the 9 mm handgun and eventually pointed it at police. After she was shot, police say that she "fled into her residence" and was then detained. She was then transported to the hospital "non-life-threatening gunshot wound." Bail in her case has been set at $1 million.

LAPD say the investigation into the case is ongoing and in its early stages. At this time, it's unclear why Jillian might have been in her own backyard with a handgun. If police hadn't been searching for a suspect in an unrelated case, it seems unlikely that they would have found her there at all.