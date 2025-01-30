Is Music Producer Scott Storch Still Married? His Baby Mama Has a Lot To Say Scott Storch married his wife in 2011. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 30 2025, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@scottstorchofficial

Music producer Scott Storch might make headlines for his work with big names in the entertainment industry like 50 Cent and Justin Timberlake, but the ladies in his life do too. More specifically, his baby mama Florence Mirsky came under fire for a TikTok video in which she made offensive and derogatory comments to valet employees in Beverly Hills. But who is Scott Storch's wife?

While some TikTok users immediately claimed that the woman in the video is Scott's wife, it looks like the woman he married is not the same woman in the TikTok. Instead, that's the mother of his son. So that begs the question of who Scott is married to now, if anyone. As much as he might try to keep some parts of his life private, the internet has other ideas.

Who is Scott Storch's wife?

Scott married a woman by the name of Christina Gray in 2011. And in 2017, he reportedly filed for an annulment. It doesn't look like the pair is still married now, or that they are even in contact with each other, but it's also unclear if he ever did get the divorce he was seeking. Like we said, Scott seems to prefer to keep some parts of his private life, well, private.

There are reports that Scott and Christina share his son, Leo, but it looks like influencer Florence Mirsky, who went viral on TikTok for a video of her using racial slurs, is his baby mama. There also doesn't appear to be a confirmed Instagram account for the woman Scott was married to, though she appears to be out of his life.

In January 2025, Florence commented on one of Scott's posts about their son, Leo. In the post, Scott wrote in the caption that five-year-old Leo had been heavily into Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Dr. Dre at that time. He also shared a video of himself playing the piano with his son. "So proud of u and I luv u as my family for life!!!" Florence commented. "U gave me the greatest gift and that's Leo."

Scott Storch's baby mama was filmed yelling at valet employees.

Although there isn't much out there about Scott Storch's wife, or the woman he was married to back in 2011, there is a little more about his baby mama Florence, who was filmed at a valet stand in Beverly Hills shouting at the employees when she was told she had to pay the $50 charge for valet service.

@tizzyent Woman in Beverly Hills using slurs & assaulting a valet then claims he assaulted her after the video came out. @mrcheckpoint ♬ original sound - TizzyEnt

In the TikTok, Florence tosses a $100 bill at the employees and says, "I'm rich, you're poor." She also throws racially-charged slurs at the employees and goes into a rant about President Donald Trump "doing good things." She then accuses the employees, or those of the race she believes them to be, of rape and murder.