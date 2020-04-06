Everyone's Screen Time Reports Have Become Insane, and the Jokes are Hilarious

If you have an iPhone, you've probably been assaulted with your Weekly Screen Time Reports before. They show up unannounced and make you question all your life choices from the previous week.

But during quarantine, when we have literally nothing to do and no other method of communicating with people, people are spending so much more time on their phones. And the screen time reports have been insane. People on Twitter keep joking about them because, if we don't joke, we cry.