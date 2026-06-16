Sean "Diddy" Combs' Release Date Moved Up Again Amid Appeal Diddy is still facing more than 70 civil lawsuits across the country. By Anna Quintana Published June 16 2026, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

On October 3, 2025, Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison, a $500,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

Article continues below advertisement

The disgraced music mogul, who is behind bars at New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix, was set to be freed on April 25, 2028, after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, his release date just changed.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' release date has been moved up again amid appeal.

According to USA Today, Combs' release date is now Feb. 23, 2028. While a specific reason was not shared for the change, "general reasons a release date would be moved up, including for 'good conduct time,' time credits from approved programs and activities, and credit for time served before sentencing."

Article continues below advertisement

This is the second time in the past few months that Combs' release date has been pushed up. Despite the change, his legal team is still trying to appeal the conviction. In April 2026, his defense team once again argued that videos Combs made of sexual encounters involving his girlfriends and male sex workers should be considered protected speech under the First Amendment, describing them as "amateur p--nography."

Article continues below advertisement

"I can't change the past but I can change the future," Combs told the court before his sentencing. "I ask your honor for mercy. I beg your honor for mercy. I ask your honor for a chance to be a father again. I ask your honor for a chance to be a son again. I ask your honor for a chance to be a leader in my community again. I ask your honor for a chance to get the help I desperately need to be a better person."

Diddy is still facing more than 70 civil lawsuits across the country.

Along with his criminal conviction, Combs is still facing many civil lawsuits across the country from his alleged victims. Most recently, on June 9, 2026, a former child actor, who chose to file anonymously, accused Combs of sexually assaulting him in 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

@justinthenickofcrime 6/10/26 - Diddy has brand new allegations against him from a former child actor ♬ original sound - JustInTheNickOfCrime

According to the complaint, Combs is accused of offering the minor a drink at a networking event before performing oral sex on him. His spokesperson denies the allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is a lie and completely made up. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone. These allegations will be disproven like all of the rest. He is going to pursue all avenues he can to defend himself and make sure those who start and spread lies are held responsible," Juda Engelmayer told CNN.