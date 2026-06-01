Daphne Joy Posts (and Deletes) Reaction to New Leaked Video With Diddy "She’s not a victim, SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom." By Alisan Duran Published June 1 2026, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

A purported video allegedly involving Sean "Diddy" Combs and model Daphne Joy has become a major topic across social media. The clip's authenticity has not been independently verified, and questions remain about where it originated and how it entered the public domain.

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Still, the alleged footage has generated widespread discussion due to Joy's connection to rapper 50 Cent, with whom she shares son Sire Jackson. As the speculation continued, 50 Cent publicly weighed in on the controversy.

Source: MEGA Diddy, Daphne Joy

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What is known about the P Diddy leaked video?

According to multiple reports, a brief clip began circulating online over the weekend that allegedly features audio of Diddy during an encounter involving two other individuals in a dimly lit room. The footage is reportedly connected to claims made by adult film performer Sly Diggler during previous interviews with DJ Vlad.

Daphne Joy responded to the video's leak in a lengthy Instagram post published on June 1, 2026. However, she promptly deleted the post. "The recent leak was a tape I never consented to being filmed on. I was blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn't give him the lump sum of money, they would leak it on the web... " she wrote, per TheShadeRoom. She went on to say the tape was originally sold to a "giant media outlet," but they did not broadcast it after learning it was "revenge p--n and an extortion scheme."

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Daphne went on to add, "Having to watch this tape was triggering and painful because only I knew the inner turmoil and pressures I felt in those moments. I was not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship... seeing myself so lost is excruciating."

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50 Cent responds to the leaked video featuring his ex and baby mama.

Much of the online discussion has centered on Daphne, who is the mother of 50 Cent's son, Sire. After the alleged clip began circulating, 50 Cent addressed the situation on Instagram, expressing concern about how the controversy could affect their son. In one post, the rapper referenced Sire and criticized the custody arrangement between him and Joy. He later shared additional posts about Diddy as social media users continued debating the allegations.

Source: MEGA 50 Cent with his son, Sire Jackson.

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"She’s not a victim, SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom," he wrote in the caption. "The court system in LA thinks it’s fine."

The viral discussion quickly spilled into Instagram comment sections. Some users focused on 50 Cent's reaction rather than the allegations themselves. "I don’t get how women don’t think bout how their actions will affect their kid's future," one Instagram user wrote.

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Another commenter praised what they viewed as a restrained response, writing that 50 chose "dad mode: cool, calm, calculated and collected." Others expressed sympathy for Sire, with one commenter writing, "As a father, this is not cool to repost. I don’t care what you think of her, your actions don’t need to reflect this. These kids have enough to deal with. Think of your son's mental health."

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A separate user described the rapper's response as "the calmest reaction" possible under the circumstances.