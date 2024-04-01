Home > Entertainment > Music 50 Cent Is Seeking Sole Custody of Son Sire “The most recent false and baseless accusations by [ex] Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son.” By Dan Clarendon PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 4:44 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images 50 Cent and son Sire in 2018

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Notable rapper and entertainer 50 Cent is seeking sole custody of one of his kids, his son Sire, after the boy’s mother, Daphne Joy, was named in a sexual misconduct lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In February 2024, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed the suit, accusing Diddy of alleged sex trafficking and alleging that Joy was a sex worker employed by Diddy, as Us Weekly reports. (Joy has denied being a sex worker.) Now 50 Cent wants custody of Sire. Amid the legal drama, here’s what we know about the “Candy Shop” performer’s children.

50 Cent has two kids, starting with Marquise, his son with ex Shaniqua Tompkins.

Source: Getty Images Marquise Jackson in 2006

In October 1997, 50 Cent’s then-girlfriend Shaniqua Tomkins gave birth to their son, Marquise. “When my son came into my life, my priorities changed, because I wanted to have the relationship with him that I didn’t have with my father,” 50 told AALBC.com in 2005. “His life is different, based on I’ve been able to provide a different environment for him to grow up in.”

50 Cent and Tomkins split in 2008, and the rapper’s relationship with Marquise started going downhill around the same time. “It completely went south when I was probably like 10 or 11,” Marquise told Rap-Up in 2017. “He wasn’t really around enough. It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened. … He’s still alive, but I can’t tell you our last conversation or the last time we even had a dialogue.”

And recently, their bad blood has spilled out online and in the press. In 2018, for instance, 50 Cent caused a stir when he wrote on Instagram that he “wouldn’t have a bad day” if Marquise got hit by a bus, after Marquise posed with the son of a longtime rival of 50’s, as People reported at the time.

The rapper is also dad to Sire, whose mother is 50’s ex Daphne Joy.

In September 2012, 50 Cent and Joy welcomed son Sire, who’s now in the middle of a dispute between the two of them. In an Instagram post on March 28, Joy said she was “tired of upholding and protecting an image” of 50 that the Power actor “never even earned.”

She also accused 50 of rape and physical assault. “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me,” she wrote. “You are no longer my oppressor, and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

Jackson denied Joy’s allegations through a spokesperson on March 29. “The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy … has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” he said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son.”