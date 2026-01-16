65-Year-Old Actor Sean Penn Is Reportedly Dating Someone 35 Years Younger Than Him Sean Penn's dating history is long and colorful. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 16 2026, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he's one of the most decorated actors in Hollywood, it's also fair to say that Sean Penn's career has been characterized by peaks and valleys. The actor is currently riding high off the success of One Battle After Another, and many expect him to wind up with an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in that film.

Even as he's receiving awards attention, though, Sean is also making headlines for a personal relationship. The actor is now 65 years old and appears to be dating someone much younger than him. Here's what we know about their relationship.

Who is Sean Penn dating?

In photos that were snapped on Jan. 15, we can see that Sean stepped out with Valeria Nicov, a 30-year-old actor. The two were first spotted together in September of 2024, although Valeria didn't appear to accompany Sean to the Golden Globes. The two were together on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. It seems that they aren't exactly trying to hide their relationship, although we don't know much about how they met.

Valeria is originally from Moldova and is not well known for her own projects. Per her IMDb page, she hasn't appeared in any projects since 2022. She has a little less than 20,000 followers on Instagram, so while she's not an anonymous person, she is currently best known for being Sean Penn's girlfriend of a little over a year. Sean has had a tumultuous history of public relationships, so keeping this one a little more private might make sense for him.

Sean Penn's dating history is a matter of public record.

Over the course of his nearly 50 years as an actor, Sean has been in a number of high-profile relationships, including a marriage to Madonna when she was at the height of her fame. That marriage, which lasted from 1985 to 1989, included allegations of domestic violence that Madonna has since . "I know the allegations in those and other reports to be completely outrageous, malicious, reckless, and false," she said.

Sean was then married to Robin Wright for nearly 15 years; they divorced in 2010. Although their divorce wasn't exactly amicable, the two have apparently mended their relationship for their children. "We don't not get along," he added, per People. "We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point, and it seems to work better that way because they are making their own decisions. As it turned out, she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting."