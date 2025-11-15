Does Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Have Any Kids? Inside His Family Dynamic Known for his roles in ‘The Irishman’ and ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ Sebastian Maniscalco frequently discusses his family life to the amusement of audiences. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 15 2025, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Many comedians use their personal lives as source material to hilarious effect, and Sebastian Maniscalco is one of them. Known for his roles in The Irishman and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, he frequently discusses his family life to the amusement of audiences.

Article continues below advertisement

But does Sebastian have any kids of his own? Let’s take a look inside his family life away from the stage.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Does Sebastian Maniscalco have any kids?

Sebastian and his wife, Lana Gomez, are the parents of two children, a son and a daughter. Serafina Simone was born in 2017, and Caruso Jack followed two years later in 2019. Sebastian and Lana decided to expand their family following their marriage in 2013. The comedian’s family dynamic often makes its way into his various stand-up specials.

He previously shared that he met Lana at a very common place and the two immediately hit it off.

Speaking with The Fighter and the Kid in 2015, Sebastian shared that he met Lana while working out at the gym. "We had [the same] personal trainer and I asked him, 'You got any good-looking girls you could ... put me around?' He said he had one in the morning,” he recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

"Then I saw her, and we started talking," he continued. "She's got a sense of humor, too — very sarcastic, very dry. She was like, 'Listen, I don't go out with anybody that has over 13 percent body fat. So work it down to about nine and I'll think about it. She was very, very funny, and she really got me. We fell in love, and boom, got married [in 2013]."

Article continues below advertisement

Discussing juggling family life with his busy career, Sebastian previously spoke of the challenges and the rewards.

In a December 2024 interview with People, he shared his approach to being a busy father and husband. "Being on the road trying to parent through FaceTime has been something that's been a challenge for me," Sebastian told the outlet. "But they're great kids. They understand what Daddy does."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

"I am on the road a lot, so it definitely adds a newness that every time I come back," he said of traveling for work and the couple being "really happy to see each other" when he comes home. Jokingly, Sebastian added that during long stretches of time when he’s home, things can get a bit cramped. "Listen, 44 hours, seven days a week. I'm not knocking that. But after a while, you look at the other person and go, 'Are you going to leave the house soon?'"

November 2025 saw the release of Sebastian’s latest comedy special.