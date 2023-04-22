Home > Entertainment Source: YouTube Is 'Somewhere in Queens' Available for Streaming? Find Out Here! Is 'Somewhere in Queens' available for streaming? Find out how you can watch Ray Romano's directorial debut flick ahead, and more about the film. By Amber Belus Apr. 22 2023, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

Somewhere in Queens marks Ray Romano’s directorial debut and he also stars in the dramedy alongside Laurie Metcalf and Jennifer Esposito. So, is Somewhere in Queens streaming anywhere right now?

Somewhere in Queens hit movie theaters on Friday, April 21, 2023 — and we have the scoop on how you can watch Somewhere in Queens via streaming ahead.

Is ‘Somewhere in Queens’ available for streaming?



At the moment, Somewhere in Queens is only available for watch in movie theaters across North America and is not yet available for streaming. You can see when Somewhere in Queens is playing at a theater near you via Fandango or the flick’s official website. A digital release has not yet been confirmed at this time.

Does ‘Somewhere in Queens’ have a release date on Netflix?

Many Ray fans are wondering whether Somewhere in Queens will be available for streaming on Netflix. According to Decider, the streaming giant does not have rights to the movie just yet, however that doesn’t mean they won’t look to acquire the rights following its theater release.

Find out more about ‘Somewhere in Queens’ here.

According to the synopsis, Somewhere in Queens is described as centering around a touching story: “When his son’s chance at a life-changing basketball scholarship is jeopardized, Leo risks everything, including ties with his overbearing Italian-American family, to give his son a shot at a different life."

In addition to Ray, the film was written by Mark Stegemann and also stars Sebastian Maniscalco, Tony Lo Bianco, Jacob Ward, and Sadie Stanley. So far, Somewhere in Queens has scored an 89 percent out of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.



“I’d never written a screenplay and neither had Mark,” Ray shared with the New York Post. “I knew what I like to write about and it’s this type of movie — a small but effecting dramedy — and I knew that I wanted to write about this Italian-American working-class world which I lived in and grew up in and, even more, married into.”

The Everybody Loves Raymond alum then added, “The family dynamics and all the tradition you see in the movie are more from my wife’s [Anna] side, actually — Sunday dinner, the banquet hall — I’ve been married for 35 years and it’s been [like that] since day one.”

His approach seemingly worked, as Collider called Ray an “MVP in his directorial debut” upon reviewing the flick, also stating, “It’s very admirable — and refreshing — that Somewhere in Queens doesn't fall into the trap of caricaturing Italian clichés for comedic effect."



The review continues, "There could’ve easily been a number of expected, throwaway gags for a cheap laugh, but Romano smartly steered away from that. It’s a film that doesn’t feel the pressure of reminding the audience that it’s a comedy, which makes the story and the dysfunctional — but very loving — family that much more endearing and authentic to real life.”