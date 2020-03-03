Parent Uses Secret iPhone to Track Her Teenage Daughter's Whereabouts

And there can be very real consequences to this parent's instinct to tighten the reins on their adolescent, as many commenters pointed out. "But all this has done is shown your daughter that you never trusted her, and will likely cause her to have severe trust issues with you for a long time to come. I'm 30, and still am overly secretive to my mom because of her always snooping around my room when I was a teenager," writes " bumbleluv ."