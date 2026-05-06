A Secret Service Agent Was Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Florida “The victim advised they immediately entered their room because she was in fear for her life." By Joseph Allen Published May 6 2026, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Just hours after working on exterior security screening for the president, a Secret Service agent was arrested for indecent exposure while off-duty in Miami. According to online jail records, John Spillman was being held in Miami-Dade County Jail in lieu of a $1,000 bond on May 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of his arrest, many people wanted to better understand what happened and how this Secret Service agent found himself under arrest to begin with. Here’s what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why was a Secret Service agent arrested?

The incident that led to Spillman’s arrest occurred at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center on Sunday night, and came hours after President Trump appeared at the PGA Tour’s Cadillac Championship, which was being held at his Doral golf course. Police said they responded to a call from the hotel about a man who was naked on the sixth floor. When police arrived, they found Spillman “masturbating at the end of the hallway,” according to the arrest report.

Spillman has been placed on administrative leave by the Secret Service. After police arrested Spillman, a woman stepped out into the hallway and told them that Spillman had followed her from the lobby up to the sixth floor. “The victim advised they immediately entered their room because she was in fear for her life,” the report said.

Article continues below advertisement

A US Secret Service officer was arrested for allegedly masturbating in a hotel hallway, following a woman and forcing her to retreat to her room for safety. Miami-Dade Deputies say they found Officer John A. Spillman pleasuring himself before his arrest. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/UFxrFY3ylf — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 4, 2026 Source: X/@fox_sheldon

“The victim saw the defendant masturbating next to their hotel room.” Hotel security said that they had seen the same conduct from Spillman. Richard Macauley, chief of the U.S. Secret Service Police, said in a statement to CNBC that the Secret Service was aware of the incident. “The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel,” he said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump has yet to comment on the Secret Service agent's arrest.

“This agency takes these matters with the utmost seriousness; consequently, the individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of this criminal matter and a complete and thorough internal investigation,” he continued. The news of this incident comes as security around the president is heightened after a gunman was apprehended at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in late April. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in that incident.

Source: MEGA Secret Service agents on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s unclear what Spillman’s future might be now that he’s been arrested, and the president has yet to weigh in on the case (and may never). Although the Secret Service is not an enormous organization, it does not seem like this agent was particularly connected to the president or worked on his immediate detail, but we don't know for sure either way.