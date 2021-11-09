'Secrets in the Ice' Literally Dives Into Mysteries in the Coldest Parts of the Earth

Just in case you needed another reason to be afraid of what lurks beneath the water in lakes and oceans, Discovery rolled out with Secrets in the Ice in 2020. The show explores human remains on Mount Everest, frozen woolly mammoths, and mummified bodies in glaciers. And its narrator guides viewers as the show takes us all over the world.

Using archaeological technology and CGI animation, Secrets in the Ice gets to the bottom of new mysteries and shows viewers at home what archaeologists find every day.

According to the press release from around the time of the series premiere, “Experts and scientists are exposing dark secrets, forgotten treasures and lost relics from some of the coldest places on Earth.”