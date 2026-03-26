The Security Guard Involved in the Chappell Roan Drama Releases Statement Chappell claims the guard in question was not part of her personal security team. By Niko Mann Published March 26 2026, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of musician Chappell Roan were shocked after learning that one of her alleged security guards, Pascal Duvier, was too aggressive when approaching a little girl who had walked up to the singer's table at a hotel in São Paolo, Brazil. The 11-year-old girl had wanted to see if it was really the "Pink Pony Club" singer, of whom she was a fan. As it turned out, the little girl is Ada Law, the daughter of actor Jude Law and Catherine Harding, who is currently married to Brazilian footballer Jorginho Frello.

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Jorginho aired Chappell out on Instagram. Chappell responded by claiming that the security guard was not one of hers and that she didn't even see Ada, but Catherine called her out on Instagram as well. Now, the security guard himself is speaking out.

Source: Mega

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The security guard involved releases statement amid Chappell Roan drama.

Pascal Duvier also had a message for folks on Instagram, and he claimed that he was working for "another individual" on the day in question. "I do not normally address online rumors, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation," he wrote.

"I take full responsibility for the interactions on March 21. I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan. The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals," he added.

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"I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior, and the heightened overall security risk of our location," he continued. "My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful."

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Chappell denied the claims again through a representative and said that she had "zero tolerance" for aggressive behavior toward her fans. "Chappell was not aware of any interaction between this mother-daughter and a third-party security officer,” read the statement. “She did not see them at breakfast in her hotel, as she said in her video. She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them.”