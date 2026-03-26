Say It Ain't So! Reality TV Star Chrisean Rock Has an Outstanding Bench Warrant The reality star may find herself behind bars. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 26 2026, 10:54 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Baddies alum Chrisean Rock has had her fair share of run-ins with law enforcement. From her 2020 arrest for drug possession to her 2023 arrest in Baltimore for second-degree assault, the 26-year-old always seems to find herself on the wrong side of the law. And while some folks thought she was walking a more straight and narrow path, it seems as if her legal issues are far from behind her.

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Reports share that the reality TV star has had a bench warrant issued for her arrest. And while she’s been busy raising her son, Baby Chrisean, who she shares with rapper Blueface, this is the last thing fans expected from her. So, why does Chrisean Rock have a bench warrant? Here’s everything that you need to know.

Source: MEGA

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Why does Chrisean Rock have a bench warrant?

According to TMZ, Chrisean’s bench warrant stems from a traffic ticket. The outlet reports that she was scheduled to attend a court hearing regarding the ticket in February 2026. However, she decided to skip the hearing.

Per documents obtained by the outlet, the bench warrant was issued on Feb. 26, 2026, following prosecutors' filing two misdemeanor charges against her. Apparently, in December 2025, Chrisean was allegedly driving with a suspended license in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

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After the backlash from Chrisean Rock saying her son doesn't have a disability during an interview, she posted her son as she got ready to walk in the park with him.



pic.twitter.com/q385eJ8eYP — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 18, 2026

Once it was clear that Chrisean would not be attending the arraignment hearing, the judge immediately issued a bench warrant for her arrest. TMZ shares that the warrant appears to be active, although it’s been a few weeks since her case hasn’t shown any updates in the system.

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Chrisean has broken her silence about the bench warrant.

On March 25, 2026, Chrisean took to Instagram Stories to speak her peace about the bench warrant. And according to Chrisean, the license was not suspended. Her license is actually restricted.

“My license is not suspended, it’s currently restricted for travel to and from work, she wrote. “Also, the court date has been rescheduled. I have looked more in the situation it will be easily resolved.”

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She went on to share that she wasn’t able to resolve things sooner due to her not having any form of ID. So, after receiving an ID, she said that she’s currently fighting to get her license unrestricted. Chrisean also made it a point to share that she wanted to address things just in case there was any confusion.

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Interestingly, Chrisean didn’t give any insight as to when things with the case should be wrapped up. However, given that the court system is notorious for moving slowly, there’s no telling when Chrisean will be able to put this whole situation behind her. That said, she’s shifted her focus to content that she’s been posting, which has consisted of various games social media users can play to earn money. While she says it’s not a quick, get-rich tool, regularly playing can help folks make a “solid amount of money.”