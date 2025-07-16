What Is Chrisean Rock's Son's Condition? Fans Believe He Has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Fans claim his medical records were leaked on TikTok. By Niko Mann Published July 16 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of "Lit" rapper Chrisean Rock are questioning her son's condition following rumors that his medical records were leaked online. Chrisean shares her son with fellow rapper Blueface, and fans have long speculated that the child has fetal alcohol syndrome. The toddler was born Chrisean Jesus Malone in 2023, but his mother recently changed his name to Chrisean Jesus Porter.

According to MSN, Chrisean live-streamed her son's delivery on Instagram to her 4.6 million followers. After people speculated about her son's health, the rapper denied that her son had medical issues, but the rumors continued.



What is Chrisean Rock's son's condition?

According to Chrisean, her son is healthy. She took to Instagram Live in 2023 to address the rumors that he had fetal alcohol syndrome, and the recording artist refuted the claims.

Fans began speculating after seeing photos of the baby shared by Blueface on social media. The "Daddy" rapper claimed on X (formerly Twitter), that his son wasn't healthy because of his ex's drinking and doing drugs while she was pregnant, per iHeart.com. There were also some questions about the baby's paternity.

“My son not healthy cuz she drank, smoked, and got hit her whole pregnancy," he wrote. "She couldn’t even take one month off." "My baby is healthy," replied Chrisean. "They would have told me if he had a syndrome. He’s healthy, bro. Just 'cause that picture wasn’t that cute doesn’t mean you can diagnose my baby on the internet. That s--t is wild." She went on to say that she claimed the baby wasn't Blueface's because she was hurt by the rapper.

Rumors claim Chrisean Porter's medical records were leaked.

Rumors are being spread on social media that Chrisean Porter's medical records were leaked, and they prove that he has fetal alcohol syndrome. However, there is no credible information that the child's medical records were leaked and no confirmation that he has any health issues.

TikTok user @keepingupwithmoniii/ made a video claiming that Chrisean should be in jail and that her son should be taken away from her over the information allegedly found in the medical records. She claimed that what she saw of the medical records was "making me sick." The TikToker claimed that the little boy suffered from neonatal abstinence syndrome, also known as neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome.

"Chrisean's son's medical records leaking, and everybody seeing and hearing about what's on them does not cancel her," she said. "I don't know what else, at this point, we would like. Somebody needs to get that little boy out of her care, and get him out of her care quick. ... Seeing what's on these medical records is making me sick." "He does suffer from fetal alcohol syndrome, He does suffer from neonatal abstinence syndrome," she claimed. "He also suffers from a seizure disorder."