Selena Gomez Says She Wants to Give Music "One Last Try" Before Possibly Retiring

In another part of the interview, Selena says that she hasn't been on social media for years despite having active accounts on almost every platform. It's not a secret that she's been off social media at least on and off for her own mental health. She's open about the fact that she's been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. But she said that one day she just decided she was done with social media and everything about it.

"I woke up one morning and looked at Instagram, like every other person, and I was done," Selena said. "I was tired of reading horrible things. I was tired of seeing other people’s lives. After that decision, it was instant freedom."

The interview says that, at this time, Selena has been offline for three years. She sends pics and texts to her assistant who will post for her.

Selena says that people always assume she's lying about staying offline, but she's not looking to prove herself.