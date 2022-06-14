Lying Mother-In-Law Gets Outed for Not Wanting to See Her Own Grandkids
A Reddit post on the site's AITA sub is going viral, with tons of commenters expressing their disdain in which a mother-in-law "victimized" herself while accusing its poster of "keeping her grandkids from her."
Uploaded by a user who has since deleted their profile, the story opens up with OP stating that her MIL's family "likes to treat [her] like absolute s***."
The reason for their ire, the Redditor discovers, is based on a lie that her MIL told other family members on why she wasn't being allowed to see her grandkids.
Like most lies that unravel out of nowhere, the way OP discovered her MIL was telling tall tales was by complete happenstance. And it wasn't until she started putting two and two together that she realized she was dealing with a bonafide monster-in-law.
The saddest part of this tale is that OP's MIL seemingly doesn't want to spend time with her grandkids, that's because at every chance she had to see them or visit, she'd come up with an excuse.
In the Reddit post, OP writes that her MIL "chooses to never video chat or call, so she has only seen my 5-year-old once and never met my 3-year-old (until now)."
She continued, "MIL also doesn't invite us to visit because she claims her husband doesn't want us in their house. I always thought that made him sound like a controlling douche, but whatever. We are currently in her state for a wedding."
So OP was basically operating on the understanding that her Father-in-Law didn't want them in his house, but that's only because that's what her MIL told her.
While OP was visiting her MIL's state for a wedding, OP was called out by her MIL's father (the kids got a great-grandpappy!) who remarked that it was messed up of her to not bring the kids over so she could spend time with them.
OP was confused and told the elder gentleman that the reason she doesn't bring the kiddos around is that her MIL said that her husband didn't want them around.
This is where things get interesting, as it was at this precise moment that it dawned on OP that her MIL was probably lying, and since great-grandpa was "a gossip" it didn't take long for everyone in the family to hear that OP's MIL was self-victimizing by painting herself as a tortured grandma who was being deprived the joy of spending time with her grandbabies.
"At this point I realized she had lied about something. I said it wasn't a misunderstanding on my end, as I had clearly heard her say it. MIL's husband snapped at me that while he wouldn't enjoy us visiting, he would never be controlling like that with his wife's son. MIL again said let's move on," OP wrote.
She continued, "I refused and said she had told me that, so right now she needs to explain. MIL finally admitted that he never actually said it, but she knew how much he would hate having us in his house, and it made her sad, so she didn't want to invite us."
As it turns out, everyone's opinion about OP changed and the ire shifted from her to her MIL: "she then got some sh** from the family about being a bad mom and lying."
Predictably, her MIL wasn't happy about the way things transpired.
"MIL is currently furious with me. She says I should have let her change the subject, that I made her look bad, and that I took what she said too literally."
OP wanted to know if she was in the wrong for "outing" her mother-in-law, but fellow Redditors thought that she was definitely in the right.
"NTA, you caught her in her web of lies. People like her need to be outed for their lying, she lied to save face and to make her look like an innocent victim and to villainize you. You did the right thing by calling her out."
Someone answered OP's question with a simply but powerful quote: "Something that can be destroyed by the truth, should be."
What do you think? Should OP have discussed the issue with her MIL privately? Or was grandma completely in the wrong and essentially "made her own bed" by lying?