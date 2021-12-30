'Hollywood Disclosure' Host Serena DC Talks Season 2 and Her First Major Movie Role (EXCLUSIVE)

What makes Hollywood Disclosure different than most talk shows is that Serena does not shy away from tough conversations. In Season 2, Serena reveals that fans can expect her to dive deeper into human emotions and topics such as grief, bullying, and abuse.

"What I love most about this season is how my celebrity guests have chosen to be completely vulnerable and authentic and share their vulnerability with the world," Serena told Distractify. "I think alongside all of the other lessons they are teaching us, they're also teaching us that it's OK to be real [and] honest, and talk about rock bottom moments that have shaped your life."