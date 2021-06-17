Everything You'll Need to Know to Complete the Seven-Colored Shadow Quest in 'Pokémon Go'

It seems like a week can't go by without a new and exciting addition being made to Pokémon Go , and that frequency of updates is exactly why the game still commands millions of players worldwide. The latest and greatest addition to it, though, is the new Seven-Colored Shadow quest that was added to the game, and there are a few tasks you'll need to complete to be rewarded.

So, what exactly is the Seven-Colored Shadow quest and what type of reward will you be looking at for completing it? Keep reading to find out!

Here's a breakdown of all the needed steps to complete the Seven-Colored Shadow quest.

Thankfully, the things you'll need to complete in order to perform the quest are rather straightforward. The tasks are broken up into six subcategories, which became active for users once it was June 17, 2021, in their specific time zone. It must be noted, however, that you won't be able to unlock this quest until its precursor, the A Troubling Situation Special Research, is completed fully. Once that's taken care of, you can dive right into it.

For the first stage of the event, players are tasked with catching 10 Pokémon, with the stipulation of it being a Teddiursa encounter. After that, you must spin three Gyms or PokéStops (one Sun Stone), then purify one Shadow Pokémon (15 Pokeballs). The rewards for doing such include 1500 XP, 500 Stardust, and even a Gloom encounter.

Moving on to the second stage, players must defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts (five Hyper Potions). Beyond that, move on to catch five Shadow Pokémon (five Revives) and purify three Shadow Pokémon (15 Great Balls). The rewards for completing the second set of tasks include 2000 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Xatu encounter.

The new #TeamGORocket special research with #ShadowHoOh will be available for you once it is June 17 for you in your timezone 📅 #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/XdWW1T0mMb — Couple of Gaming (@coupleofgaming) June 16, 2021

The third set of tasks requires another similar set of things to do but amps it up a little bit. Players must use three supereffective Charged Attacks while engaging in Gym battles (one Fast TM). Beyond that, they must then battle another Trainer in the Great League (one Charged TM), as well as purify five Shadow Pokémon (15 Ultra Balls). The rewards for this stage are handsome, including 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust, and one Rocket Radar.

For task set number four, players are tasked with defeating Team Rocket Leader Arlo (Flareon encounter), then they must defeat Team Rocket Leader Cliff (Vaporeon encounter), followed by yet another battle and defeat of Team Rocket Leader Sierra (Jolteon encounter). For this battle-laden round, players are gifted rewards such as 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust, and one Super Rocket Radar.

The fifth stage is the last that requires effort on a player's part but is arguably the hardest task set of them all. First, players must find the Team Go Rocket Boss (five Max Potions). Then, they must battle the Team Go Rocket Boss (five Max Revives) and ultimately defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss (one Kings Rock). For achieving this remarkable feat, players are given a Larvitar encounter, 3000 XP, and 2000 Stardust.