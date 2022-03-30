Shane Dawson and Fiancé Ryland Adams Are Having a Baby, but When Is It Due?By Joseph Allen
Mar. 30 2022, Published 1:07 p.m. ET
YouTuber Shane Dawson and his fiancé are moving into parenthood. In a YouTube video posted on March 27, the couple announced that they had selected an egg donor as part of the process of becoming fathers. The two live together in Parker, Colorado, and have spoken in the past about their journey toward fatherhood. Now, many want to know when their baby is actually due?
When is Shane Dawson's baby due?
Now that the two have found their egg donor, it's possible that their baby could be born before the end of the year. Thus far, though, the couple has not announced a firm due date, and it's unclear whether their donor is pregnant yet or not. For now, the baby's due date is going to remain something of a mystery, but Shane and Ryan are likely to keep fans updated as they move through the process.
Ryland has spoken about becoming a father on his podcast.
In an episode of his podcast, The Sip, from January of this year, Ryland spoke with his co-host Lizzie Gordon about the struggles he had experienced while going through the surrogacy process.
"We finally looked into, like, we started the process of trying to figure it out, and even with, like, a surrogacy agency, the waitlist is 18 to 36 months if you start today," he explained.
"And that's not the only stop," he continued. "Then you also have to have a fertility clinic — that's where you find the egg — and then you also have to find the surrogacy, then you have all the legal work."
It seems like Ryland and Shane have made their way through most of the hurdles that are part of this process, but it's clear that surrogacy is a difficult system to navigate.
Shane's return to YouTube began last summer.
Following a controversy over past, racist videos in 2020, Shane stepped away from YouTube for almost a year. In the summer of 2021, though, he returned to the platform and began posting there regularly. When he returned, Shane said that he had learned from the controversy and grown as a result of it, and he has been relatively free of controversy since he returned to the platform.
Even after his retreat from YouTube, though, Shane was still a topic of conversation online. For a while, he was rumored to be dead, and Ryland actually made some news when he made it clear that he would be standing by Shane in spite of the controversy surrounding him. Now, the two of them seem to be moving forward with their lives.
Shane is part of the elder generation of influencers who made his name in the early days of YouTube, and it seems that he's settled into a quieter life in recent years. He may not be the king of YouTube that he once was, but he's still one of the platform's elder statesmen, and plenty of people will follow along as he goes through the surrogacy process and has a baby.