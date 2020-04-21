Shane Dawson Faced Backlash From the Beauty Community Over THIS Look

Shortly after the YouTuber began dipping his toes into the community, he was involved with some drama following his post of a rainbow eye look.

Established YouTuber and aspiring beauty influencer Shane Dawson has been making a name for himself in the makeup world, starting with his collaborations with Jeffree Star. While he's already made a wildly successful eyeshadow palette with the makeup mogul, it hasn't always been that easy for him.

While Kam gave credit to Rocio in the first minute of the video, viewers pointed out that nowhere in the video's description did he link to Rocio's pages, and that using Shane's name in the title was capitalizing on a trend that wasn't his creation.

Shane's recreation of the look skyrocketed it's popularity, leading to countless recreations of it all over the beauty community — but the drama really came to a head when beauty guru Kam Lester posted a tutorial for the brows, titling it "SHANE DAWSON RAINBOW BROWS TUTORIAL."

Cohl is another beauty influencer who currently has over 380,000 followers on Instagram and 152,000 subscribers on YouTube. He had actually recreated the look from another beauty influencer, Rocio Cervantes, and posted it to his page. In his original caption (admittedly, halfway through the long block of text), he credited Rocio as his inspiration for the look.

Shane's first experience with beauty community drama came when he decided to recreate a rainbow eyebrow and share it to his stories. According to drama YouTuber Ashlye Kyle , Shane shared a shot of his look with the caption "inspired by: @cohlsworld."

Rocio fans called out Shane and Kam for not crediting Rocio.

Most of the drama was between the fans, who called out the creators for not acknowledging that the look was initially created by Rocio. Kam and Cohl defended themselves, pointing out that they did make sure to give credit where it was due, but fans argued it wasn't enough. While this was going down, Rocio was allegedly also receiving massive hate for wanting credit for her work, forcing her to deactivate her Twitter account.

Most of the hate was directed at Kam and Cohl, who fans argued should understand the importance of credit in the community. However, Shane still shared his formal apology, tweeting that he would make an effort to do research before posting looks inspired by others to ensure the appropriate credit was given.