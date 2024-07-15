Home > Entertainment Shannen Doherty Loved Her Nieces and Nephews Like Her Own Kids "I love my sister dearly and will never be able to convey the impact she had on me, my family, and the world," Sean said. By Sara Belcher Jul. 15 2024, Published 6:28 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On July 14, beloved 90s actress Shannen Doherty passed away from breast cancer. The star of hit shows like Bever Hills, 90210 and Charmed had been battling a resurgence of the cancer since 2019, following a relapse after she initially fought the disease in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Shannen's publicist said in a statement to People. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace." She is survived by her mother and her brother. Here's what we know about her sibling.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Shannen loved her brother's kids like they were her own.

Shannen only has one sibling, her brother Sean. Sean is the founder and CEO of Sharpened Iron Productions, a film and television production company that focuses on Christian-based content. He was born four years before Shannen in 1967. In a statement about Shannen's passing, Sean said, "Shannen Doherty’s legacy of courage and advocacy will continue to inspire us. She will be deeply missed... I love my sister dearly and will never be able to convey the impact she had on me, my family, and the world."

In recent years, Shannel was vocal about how she wanted children, but that her battle with breast cancer continued to ultimately get in the way of that. Despite her not being able to have children of her own, though, it's said that she doted on her nieces and nephews. Sean and his wife, Than, have seven children together: Virginia, Sean Jr, Tabitha, John, Francis, Dixon, and Zachariah. Throughout her life, Shannen was a devout aunt to them.

Article continues below advertisement

Little else is known about Sean and his life. Though Shannen was no stranger to the spotlight and sometimes worked with her brother, Sean has preferred to keep much of his life private. He does not post regularly on social media (save for the occasional update on LinkedIn), leaving us with little information about his life outside of Shannen.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Priestley, Shannen's on-screen brother, paid tribute to her online.

Plenty of Shannen's former cast mates and co-stars have come forward to share their grief in the wake of Shannen's passing, including her on-screen brother Jason Priestley. The actor played Shannen's twin brother, Brandon Walsh, on Beverly Hills, 90210 before Shannen left after the show's fourth season. Jason ultimately stayed on for six more years of the show after Shannen's departure.