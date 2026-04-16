What Is Shannon Elizabeth's Net Worth? The '90s Icon Has Cleaned up Very Nicely She has built a sizable net worth. By Tatayana Yomary Published April 16 2026, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

It’s not common for ‘90s icons to have success in the 2020s era. While some talent can unfortunately fizzle out, only a few have had lasting power in the industry — think Sarah Michelle Gellar, Gabrielle Union, Brandy, and many more. American Pie beauty Shannon Elizabeth has been able to transcend in her career in multiple avenues, from acting to production.

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As the industry evolves, some may argue that opportunities are few and far between. Actors are auditioning for some of the same roles, while others are exploring other creative lanes. And with the news of Shannon Elizabeth joining the OnlyFans platform, fans are wondering if she may be having some money troubles.

Source: MEGA

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What is Shannon Elizabeth's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shannon has a comfortable net worth of $5 million. This figure is accumulated from her work as an actor, model, activist, and poker player.

Shannon Elizabeth Actor, Producer, Poker player, Activist Net worth: $5 million Shannon Elizabeth is an American actor, activist, poker player, and producer known for her role as Nadia in the American Pie franchise. Birthdate: Sept 7, 1973 Birthname: Shannon Elizabeth Fadal Birthplace: Houston, Texas Father: Gerald Edward Fadal Mother: Patricia Diane Fadal Marriages: Simon Borchert (m. 2021-), Joseph D. Reitman (m. 2002-2005) Education: Waco High School

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The outlet shares that her breakout role in 1999’s American Pie as Nadia, the beautiful foreign exchange student, helped her career skyrocket. Shannon has landed over 60 acting credits in her career. She appeared in a host of TV series, films, and shorts, including the American Pie franchise, Scary Movie, Cuts, Marshall’s Miracle, and more.

Shannon also tried her hand at reality TV competition shows, appearing on Season 6 of Dancing With the Stars. Aside from acting, Shannon has excelled as an animal rights activist. She founded the non-profit animal rescue organization Animal Avengers, which later became the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation.

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Not to mention, Shannon is also a skilled poker player, having competed in major tournaments over the years. Thanks to her success, the game opened up a door for her to host shows in the space.

Source: MEGA

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Shannon Elizabeth is entering a new era with OnlyF---.

Ever since Mike Epps, aka Day Day from the 2022 film Friday After Next, said that, “Sometimes you have to do something strange for a piece of change,” the world has shifted. Celebrities and everyday people have adopted rather controversial methods to make money.

These days, there seems to be an uptick of celebrities utilizing OnlyF--- to connect with their fanbase, and Shannon has joined the fold.

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Source: MEGA

“I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” she told People. “This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.”