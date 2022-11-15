How Many Tattoos Does Shauna Rae Have? The TLC Star Said They Have Special “Meanings”

TLC's I Am Shauna Rae follows Shauna Rae Lesick, a 23-year-old Pittsburgh native who navigates being physically different than her peers.

On the show — which is now in its second season — Shauna Rae explained that at age 6, her doctors found a malignant glioma, a cancerous brain tumor. She then underwent surgery to remove it, followed by three years of chemotherapy. Once the chemo worked, Shauna Rae’s doctors diagnosed her with pituitary dwarfism at 16. Due to her dormant pituitary, her doctors informed her she would never be taller than 4 feet.