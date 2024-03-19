Home > Entertainment Shawn Johnson on Her Kids Following in Her Olympic Footsteps — "Nothing's Impossible" (EXCLUSIVE) "Being a perfectionist is a horrible trait as a mother because you'll never ever do it perfectly for the rest of your life," Shawn shared. By Sarah Walsh PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @Shawnjohnson

At the age of 16, Shawn Johnson stood on top of the world, basking in the glow of Olympic gold in gymnastics. Fast forward 16 years later, life has taken her on a new journey, one filled with love, laughter, and the joys of parenthood. In 2019, Shawn welcomed her first child — a daughter named Drew Hazel — with husband and former NFL player Andrew East. The couple had a baby boy named Jett James in 2021, and more recently in December 2023, they became a family of five with the arrival of son Barrett Madison.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Shawn, who partnered up with MorningStar Farms, opened up about motherhood and her three kids with Andrew — who have yet to realize their parents are elite athletes.

Shawn’s kids don’t know that she is an Olympian.

While the world knows Shawn for her incredible beam routines, her kids know her as their loving mom. So when her daughter got a glimpse of her mother’s talent, she was shocked. "We got a trampoline recently. And I literally did a flip the other day and my daughter's jaw dropped to the floor," Shawn told Distractify. "And she's like, 'I don't understand.'”

For Shawn, the realization that her children see her simply as "mom" rather than an Olympic champion is both endearing and humbling. “I don't even think they know we were a gymnast and football player,” Shawn explained. Shawn says she has “no clue” whether her children will follow in her or her husband’s athletic footsteps. One thing is certain — she'll champion their dreams, whatever they may be. Saying, “Nothing's impossible.”

Shawn and her husband Andrew still make time for each other.

Navigating the demands of parenthood can be a daunting task, yet Shawn and Andrew have found a harmonious balance by remembering to prioritize their relationship. Recognizing the importance of nurturing their bond amid the chaos of family life, the couple made a pact early on to devote one evening a week to each other —Thursday night date nights.

“You go from being husband and wife to going in being only like mom and dad, you really only see each other as mom and dad for a while. And getting back into that rhythm of husband and wife can be hard and it takes some time," she shared. "But my husband and I implemented this rule before we had our daughter where no matter what we do date night, every Thursday, and we can't miss it.”

Remarkably, they've upheld this tradition without fail, savoring precious moments together away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Even in the midst of diaper changes and bedtime stories, these two are making time for each other and keeping the love alive.

Fans can enter a sweepstakes to meet Shawn in Nashville.

As a busy mom, Shawn values convenience without compromising on quality. This is what brought her to her latest venture— teaming up with MorningStar Farms. She said that MorningStar was “already in her fridge and freezer,” so she was happy to partner with them. As a resident of a barbecue-centric city like Nashville, Shawn says she loves that MorningStar brought back the Riblets, saying, “the Riblets [are] back, I tried them. They're delicious.”

As an added bonus, fans have the chance to win a lunch date with Shawn in Nashville! On the sweepstakes, Shawn said, “I get to I get to meet someone for fun, which will be cool, at our favorite barbecue place here in Nashville.”