Demi Skipper Weighs In on the Shay Trade Me Project Drama After Shay claimed online that she was banned from the house she "won" from a TikToker, Demi posted her own response "setting the record straight." By Melissa Willets Apr. 15 2024, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Popular influencer Demi Skipper, who shares her journey trading items from bobby pins to RVs on Instagram using the handle @trademeproject, is updating followers about the drama surrounding the house she gifted a woman named Shay.

After Shay shared a video claiming that upon winning the home on TikTok saying that she was "banned" from the property, Demi, after months of staying silent, is sharing what really happened with her hopeful experiment that has a sad ending.

Here's the whole story of the Trade Me Project and Shay's epic fall from grace.

Three days after Shay claimed online that she was banned from the house she "won" from a TikToker, Demi posted her own response "setting the record straight." In the video, Demi explained that in January 2022, Shay moved into the house with her boyfriend, her boyfriend's mom, and their pets. Demi even set up an Amazon wish list for items they needed to fill the house.

By July 2022, a neighbor notified Demi that there were tons of packages being left out in the rain at the house. When Demi reached out to Shay, she said she was out of town and trying to return to the house. In the meantime, Demi managed to get the help of a neighbor who could keep things safe while Shay was gone.

But two months later, Shay's packages were still being stored without any indication from message exchanges that she was coming back. At that time, the packages were donated.

Demi took care of arranging maintenance of the lawn of the home and kept in contact with Shay, who continued to put her off and didn't seem to be making any decisions about returning.

When Demi finally visited the home, she was horrified to see what kind of condition it was in, with the creator explaining there was "pee on the ground" and garbage everywhere. The footage is pretty shocking. The house is trashed and truly makes you feel like you were punched in the stomach. At that time, Demi let Shay know she was "devastated" by what happened, and shared footage of herself crying outside after believing Shay all along.

When all of this actually happened, trusting Demi didn't share content about what Shay did to the house, and said from a human perspective, it didn't feel right. "Clearly this is a person who has a lot going on in their life," she explained.

Demi went on to say she didn't post about it basically to protect Shay, despite how many people were following the journey of the Trade Me Project. Now, Demi says that although it's sad, "It has come to this." She had to set the record straight to refute what Shay was saying about the situation.

In the comments of the post, which stands in stark contrast to the original video we saw of Shay winning the immaculately-kept home, fans speculated that Shay rented out the house for profit and that was the result.