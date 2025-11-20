Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Is Dealing With Legal Issues — Maybe Her Lawyer Husband Can Help Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's husband deeply cares about integrity. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 20 2025, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sheilacherfilusmccormick

In November 2025, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that a federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment charging Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) and several co-defendants with stealing federal disaster funds, laundering the proceeds, and using the money to support her 2021 congressional campaign. Goodness, it seems like only yesterday Cherfilus-McCormick was sharing photos of her husband on Instagram to promote her first campaign.

Cherfilus-McCormick shouted out Corlie McCormick in a post to Instagram dated July 12, 2018. The two had just gotten married the previous day. Although Cherfilus-McCormick lost the election the following month, and then again in 2020, she finally started her first term in January 2023 with her partner at her side. Here's what we know about Cherfilus-McCormick's husband, a man who will also endure some tough times ahead.

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's husband started his own law firm.

According to Cherfilus-McCormick's loving post about her husband, McCormick is the founding member of his own law firm. McCormick Law Firm, LLC was founded to "protect individual victims of discrimination from illegal and unfair treatment, including unfair employment practices." They are guided by integrity, zealous advocacy, and exceptional service.

McCormick is the sole lawyer at the firm. The Jamaica, Queens native got his undergraduate degree from Union College in Schenecteday, N.Y. He then attended Howard University School of Law in Washington, D.C., where his practice is now located. Per Cherfilus-McCormick's Instagram post, she and her husband have a blended family that includes two teenage children in 2018.

When it comes to their relationship, Cherfilus-McCormick isn't shy about their love. She posted a tribute to her husband on Valentine's Day 2025 that would move anyone to tears. "Here’s to the love that fuels my strength and the strength that fuels our love," wrote Cherfilus-McCormick in an Instagram caption. "Together, we stand united in faith and purpose, not just today, but every day." They will certainly need to stand united now.

Cherfilus-McCormick faces up 53 years in prison.

In the indictment, Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus, have been accused of using part of a $5 million overpayment of FEMA funds to fund the Congresswoman's 2021 campaign. The siblings have a family health care company, Miramar, that worked on a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract in 2021.

Cherfilus-McCormick and a Miramar employee named Nadege Leblanc allegedly "arranged additional contributions using straw donors, funneling other monies from the FEMA-funded COVID-19 contract to friends and relatives who then donated to the campaign as if using their own money." David K. Spencer, Cherfilus-McCormick's tax preparer, has been accused of conspiring to file a false federal tax return along with his client.