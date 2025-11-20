Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s Net Worth Has Been Questioned Multiple Times The Florida congresswoman was indicted on money laundering charges in November 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 20 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sheilacherfilusmccormick

Since 2022, Florida Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has served the state's Black-majority areas in and around Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Her devotion to Florida's Black community hasn't always been received well, though she landed in her position in a special election to fill the Democratic seat left vacant after the death of Alcee Hastings.

Cherfilus-McCormick's political reign hasn't come without controversy, especially where finances are involved. In November 2025, the representative found herself in a scandal that made some of her supporters and naysayers question her net worth. Here's what to know about Cherfilus-McCormick's earnings.

What is Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's net worth?

During her years in politics, Cherfilus-McCormick has amassed an impressive net worth. According to Quiver Quantitative, she has a net worth of $116,000. However, she was reported to have more than double of that in her bank account following a clerical error.

According to NBC affiliate WPTV, $5.7 million was accidentally sent to Trinity Health Services, where Cherfilus-McCormick served as CEO until she was elected into Congress in 2022. The error resulted in overpayments to Trinity Health Care Services, according to a lawsuit filed in Leon County.

The lawsuit stated that Trinity Health Care Services was contracted with the state to help perform vaccination registration at churches, and other heavily requested locations, including going door-to-door. Amid the lawsuit, Cherfilus-McCormick addressed the issue in a statement. "The fact that the allegations were referred for further review does not indicate any violation has occurred,” she wrote. “I plan on continuing to collaborate with the Committee and its Investigative Subcommittee.”

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick U.S. representative for Florida's 20th congressional district Net worth: $116 Thousand Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is a businesswoman Democratic member of Florida's House of Representatives. Birth name: Sheila Cherfilus Birthdate: Jan. 25, 1979 Birthplace: New York City, N.Y. Education: Howard University, St. Thomas University

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was indicted on money laundering charges in November 2025.

Interest into Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick's funds continued when she was indicted on Wednesday, Nov. 19 on money laundering charges. According to NBC News, she was accused of stealing and laundering $5 million in federal relief funds to use the money for her congressional campaign. The criminal act was allegedly orchestrated by Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus.

In the report of the allegations, Edwin and Cherfilus-McCormick were accused of having worked on a staffing contract funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Covid vaccinations tied to their family health care company in 2021 and that the company was overpaid by $5 million in relief funds. The Florida representative is also being charged with filing a false federal tax return for that year. Her tax preparer could also face time for his alleged role in helping her secure the funds.

While Cherfilus-McCormick herself didn't immediately respond to her indictment and did not cast a vote in a series of roll call votes Wednesday night in the House., her legal team said they're working to clear her name, claiming she's a "committed public servant, who is dedicated to her constituents."