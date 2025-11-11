Distractify
Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Reportedly Made a Lot of Money Since Becoming a Politician

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a real wolf of Wall Street.

Published Nov. 11 2025, 2:01 p.m. ET

Let's Take a Look at Marjorie Taylor Greene's Shocking Net Worth
Before Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was getting into roast battles with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), she was focusing on fitness. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the controversial Congresswoman first stepped foot inside a CrossFit gym in 2011. Two years later, she opened up a gym of her own alongside Travis Mayer, a CrossFit athlete.

The business lasted all of two years, mostly due to the fact that while Marjorie and Travis knew a lot about CrossFit, they knew very little about running a business. This was a shock, considering the fact that in 2002, Marjorie's father sold his general-contracting company to his daughter and her then-husband. She eventually made some money but it wasn't in fitness or construction. Let's take a look at Marjorie Taylor Greene's net worth.

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Here's what we know about Marjorie Taylor Greene's net worth.

When Marjorie ran for Congress, she campaigned on stopping the so-called spread of socialism. She frequently spoke about her family's construction business as proof that she would know how to create jobs, fight tax increases, and stop "burdensome regulations." When she was elected, she held 51 percent of a stake in her father's business but had zero presence on the company's website. Everything points to Marjorie's husband running the company after her father.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Politician and businesswoman

Net worth: $22 million

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American far-right[2] politician, businesswoman, and conspiracy theorist who has been the U.S. representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021.

Birth date: May 27, 1974

Birthplace: Milledgeville, Ga.

Birth name: Marjorie Taylor

Father: Robert Taylor

Marriages: Perry Greene​​ (m. 1995; div. 2022)

Children: Lauren, Taylor, and Derek

Education: University of Georgia with a Bachelor's in Business Administration

Before Marjorie joined Congress, she reportedly had a net worth of $700,000, per Yahoo! Finance. By June 2025, she was worth $22 million. This huge jump might have something to do with some well-timed stock purchases made by Marjorie. On April 9, 2025, President Donald Trump announced a 90-day tariff pause on non-retaliating countries. Marjorie bought stocks worth roughly $21,000 and $315,000 on April 8 and April 9.

How did Rep. Greene get to this alleged $22 million?

Since joining Congress in 2021, Marjorie has executed 450 stock trades, per Quiver Quantitative, which lists her current net worth as $25 million, $15 million of which is profit from her father's company. It's worth noting that her salary as a congressional member is $174,000.

In November 2023, Marjorie published her first book titled MTG. It was published by Winning Team Publishing, a conservative company founded in 2021 by Sergio Gor and Donald Trump Jr. Marjorie's book is a personal account of the battles she fights in the halls of Congress and beyond. "Known for her humor and honesty, MTG offers a never-before-seen glimpse at her decision to give up private sector success for public service," per the synopsis.

